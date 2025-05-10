In Kyiv, the Sovsky Ponds are on fire: the fire has engulfed 800 square meters

$41.510.00
Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump
10:49 AM • 4800 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 15468 views

May 10, 05:58 AM • 15468 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 32887 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 57603 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 47535 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 64731 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70941 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63029 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65670 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70511 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Weather on May 10: rain, thunderstorms, sleet and frost

May 10, 04:00 AM • 3568 views

Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

May 10, 04:21 AM • 6768 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 14358 views

SBU special agent Loif was dismissed from his post after an investigation by journalists

May 10, 06:33 AM • 9236 views

After a month of living together, the guy stole 300,000 hryvnias from the girl and took a taxi to Odesa

07:44 AM • 4380 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 14409 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 126894 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 140371 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 123728 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 185210 views
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

11:35 AM • 1770 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 57606 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 41345 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 48498 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 57183 views
In Kyiv, the Sovsky Ponds are on fire: the fire has engulfed 800 square meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1770 views

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers are fighting a fire on the Sovskyi ponds. The reeds caught fire, and the fire spread over an area of 800 square meters.

In Kyiv, the Sovsky Ponds are on fire: the fire has engulfed 800 square meters

A fire broke out in Kyiv on the territory of Sovsky Ponds - reeds are burning, rescuers are working on the spot, UNN reports with reference to the KMDA.

Details

Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in the ecosystem of the Solomyanskyi district.

The reeds caught fire in the open area of the Sovsky Ponds, with further spread over a total area of 800 sq. m 

- the message says.

No information about casualties has been received so far.

Started meowing until he woke them up: in the Lviv region, a cat saved its owners from a fire

In the village of Letnya, Drohobych district, a cat saved its owners from a fire. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Lviv region, on June 22, at 03:18, firefighters received a message about a fire in a wooden residential building. "When firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was engulfed in flames. It turned out that the fire was discovered by the owners, who were woken up by their cat's meowing. Thanks to this, the people managed to escape from the burning house," the statement said. The fire was extinguished. The fire destroyed the roof of the house and damaged the walls. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

09.05.25, 14:16 • 2562 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Solomyansky district
Kyiv
