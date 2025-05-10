In Kyiv, the Sovsky Ponds are on fire: the fire has engulfed 800 square meters

A fire broke out in Kyiv on the territory of Sovsky Ponds - reeds are burning, rescuers are working on the spot, UNN reports with reference to the KMDA.

Details

Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in the ecosystem of the Solomyanskyi district.

The reeds caught fire in the open area of the Sovsky Ponds, with further spread over a total area of 800 sq. m - the message says.

No information about casualties has been received so far.

