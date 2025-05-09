Started meowing until he woke them up: in the Lviv region, a cat saved its owners from a fire

On May 9, a fire occurred in a residential building in the Sambir district of the Lviv region. The fire engulfed the roof of the building while the residents were sleeping inside. It could have ended fatally, but the cat saved the owners by waking them up with its meows. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Lviv region, reports UNN.

Details

For a family from Khyriv, Sambir district, the night of May 9 could have been fatal. When everyone in the house was asleep, a fire raged on the roof of the house. The purr, feeling the danger, began to meow and run around the room until it woke up the owners - stated in the message.

As rescuers add, this helped the residents to get up in time and call the firefighters. The fire was extinguished. According to the State Emergency Service, no one was injured.

Real friends are not always people. Our four-legged pets often sense danger earlier than us and can become real heroes. It was thanks to the vigilance of the mustachioed rescuer that it was possible to save the most valuable thing – human life. - added the rescuers.

A teenager injured near Kyiv after bringing unknown power sources home.