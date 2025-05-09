Started meowing until he woke them up: in the Lviv region, a cat saved its owners from a fire

$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1046 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5504 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5992 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33882 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36695 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33095 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44353 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68609 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98907 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150098 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Tags
Authors
Popular news

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5434 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 5076 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33853 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120306 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140545 views
UNN Lite

Actual

Started meowing until he woke them up: in the Lviv region, a cat saved its owners from a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

In the Sambir district of the Lviv region, a cat saved a family during a fire in their house, waking up the owners in time. Thanks to this, the residents called rescuers and no one was injured.

Started meowing until he woke them up: in the Lviv region, a cat saved its owners from a fire

On May 9, a fire occurred in a residential building in the Sambir district of the Lviv region. The fire engulfed the roof of the building while the residents were sleeping inside. It could have ended fatally, but the cat saved the owners by waking them up with its meows. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Lviv region, reports UNN.

Details

For a family from Khyriv, Sambir district, the night of May 9 could have been fatal. When everyone in the house was asleep, a fire raged on the roof of the house. The purr, feeling the danger, began to meow and run around the room until it woke up the owners - stated in the message.

As rescuers add, this helped the residents to get up in time and call the firefighters. The fire was extinguished. According to the State Emergency Service, no one was injured.

Real friends are not always people. Our four-legged pets often sense danger earlier than us and can become real heroes. It was thanks to the vigilance of the mustachioed rescuer that it was possible to save the most valuable thing – human life.

- added the rescuers.

A teenager injured near Kyiv after bringing unknown power sources home. 07.05.25, 21:15 • 10138 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEvents
Lviv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
