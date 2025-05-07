A teenager injured near Kyiv after bringing unknown power sources home.

The police are investigating the circumstances of an accident involving a child in the Buchansky district of Kyiv region. There, a teenager was injured in a fire caused by power elements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv region police in Telegram.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, a report of a fire involving a 13-year-old boy in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchagivka near Kyiv was received by the police at about 17:00.

Jumped from stones into the water: a 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva

Law enforcement officers found out that the teenager brought home unknown power elements, which ignited when they came into contact with each other.

As a result, the child received burns. An ambulance was called to the scene. Currently, the boy's life is not in danger.

In Zaporizhzhia, two young girls suffocated in an apartment, their 17-year-old sister was hospitalized

The police, together with explosives technicians, are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

A 13-year-old Ukrainian, who disappeared on March 23, was found dead in the Spanish city of Badajoz. His body was found near the Alcazar fortress. Police are investigating the death of the child.