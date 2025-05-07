A teenager injured near Kyiv after bringing unknown power sources home.

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 1930 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 11586 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 27026 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 43800 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 39624 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 47207 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 43028 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40352 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 94557 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 98989 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
2m/s
40%
747 mm
Popular news

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 21147 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

May 7, 01:08 PM • 34412 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 27654 views

The General Staff announced changes in the basic military training program for some categories of military personnel

03:54 PM • 9512 views

Resort Skadovsk became a "ghost": ATESH showed the occupiers' preparations for "Victory Day"

05:20 PM • 11090 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

06:29 PM • 11586 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 94557 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 98989 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 92611 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 83892 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 27784 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 62838 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 112689 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 108998 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 119810 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

A teenager injured near Kyiv after bringing unknown power sources home.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5464 views

In the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a 13-year-old boy suffered burns due to the ignition of power elements. Police and explosives experts are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A teenager injured near Kyiv after bringing unknown power sources home.

The police are investigating the circumstances of an accident involving a child in the Buchansky district of Kyiv region. There, a teenager was injured in a fire caused by power elements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv region police in Telegram.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, a report of a fire involving a 13-year-old boy in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchagivka near Kyiv was received by the police at about 17:00.

Jumped from stones into the water: a 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva21.04.25, 19:03 • 11909 views

Law enforcement officers found out that the teenager brought home unknown power elements, which ignited when they came into contact with each other.

As a result, the child received burns. An ambulance was called to the scene. Currently, the boy's life is not in danger.

In Zaporizhzhia, two young girls suffocated in an apartment, their 17-year-old sister was hospitalized18.04.25, 17:57 • 9673 views

The police, together with explosives technicians, are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

A 13-year-old Ukrainian, who disappeared on March 23, was found dead in the Spanish city of Badajoz. His body was found near the Alcazar fortress. Police are investigating the death of the child.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Brent
$61.21
Bitcoin
$96,581.00
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,392.24
Ethereum
$1,805.85