Jumped from stones into the water: a 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva

A 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva near the Central Bridge. As reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, four friends were spending time near the river, jumping from rocks into the water and swimming. One of them suddenly disappeared underwater. Later, her body was recovered by rescuers, reports UNN.

According to local media reports, the incident happened on April 21 around 4 p.m. at the central bridge in Bila Tserkva. Rescuers and relevant services were involved in the search for the teenager.

"A girl fell from the central bridge in Bila Tserkva - unfortunately, she died. The body has already been pulled out of the water," the message states.

Kyiv Oblast police confirmed the girl's death and added that the tragedy occurred due to the children's games in an unauthorized location.

On April 21, around 4:40 p.m., police received a report from a local resident about an accident. The applicant added that a girl had drowned in the Ros River near the central bridge. Police established that four friends were spending time near the river, jumping from rocks into the water and swimming in a place not designated for this. One of them, specifically a 15-year-old girl, suddenly disappeared underwater. Later, employees of the rescue station brought the girl to the surface, who, unfortunately, showed no signs of life - law enforcement officers reported.

An investigative and operational group is working on the scene. The circumstances and causes of the tragedy are being established.

