Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 554 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 18765 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 18801 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 17573 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 21660 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 20732 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 18342 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 53961 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 36980 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52262 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Jumped from stones into the water: a 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2904 views

A 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva near the Central Bridge. She was swimming with friends in a forbidden place and suddenly disappeared under the water; rescuers retrieved the body.

Jumped from stones into the water: a 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva

A 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva near the Central Bridge. As reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, four friends were spending time near the river, jumping from rocks into the water and swimming. One of them suddenly disappeared underwater. Later, her body was recovered by rescuers, reports UNN.

Details

According to local media reports, the incident happened on April 21 around 4 p.m. at the central bridge in Bila Tserkva. Rescuers and relevant services were involved in the search for the teenager.

"A girl fell from the central bridge in Bila Tserkva - unfortunately, she died. The body has already been pulled out of the water," the message states.

Addendum

Kyiv Oblast police confirmed the girl's death and added that the tragedy occurred due to the children's games in an unauthorized location.

On April 21, around 4:40 p.m., police received a report from a local resident about an accident. The applicant added that a girl had drowned in the Ros River near the central bridge. Police established that four friends were spending time near the river, jumping from rocks into the water and swimming in a place not designated for this. One of them, specifically a 15-year-old girl, suddenly disappeared underwater. Later, employees of the rescue station brought the girl to the surface, who, unfortunately, showed no signs of life 

- law enforcement officers reported.

An investigative and operational group is working on the scene. The circumstances and causes of the tragedy are being established.

In Kyiv, a man jumped from the North Bridge: divers recovered the body19.03.25, 19:32 • 61109 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Bila Tserkva
Kyiv
