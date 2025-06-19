Leak of 16 billion Apple, Facebook, Google passwords: attackers obtained current databases

Hackers leaked 16 billion Apple, Facebook, Google user passwords online. These are not outdated databases, but current data that intruders can use right now, reports UNN referencing Forbes.

Details

Cybersecurity experts have confirmed the leak of accounts with logins and passwords from user accounts of Apple, Google, Facebook, and other popular services. Users are advised to urgently change their passwords and protect themselves from criminals.

These credentials are the epicenter of phishing attacks and the use of accounts by hackers. This is not just old databases being reworked, it is new, usable information on a large scale. – the publication states.

Recall

