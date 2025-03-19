In Kyiv, a man jumped from the North Bridge: divers recovered the body
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a man jumped from the North Bridge. An eyewitness reported this to the municipal security, who called rescuers, but the man could not be saved.
Details
Today at 15:45, a man approached representatives of the "Municipal Guard" who patrol Trukhaniv Island and reported that a person had jumped from the bridge.
Patrolmen immediately called an ambulance, rescuers and a water police crew. Despite the fact that all services arrived promptly at the scene, it was not possible to save the man. Divers pulled the body out of the water.
The deceased's personal data, circumstances and reasons for such an act will be established by police officers.