In Zaporizhzhia, two young girls suffocated in an apartment, their 17-year-old sister was hospitalized

In Zaporizhzhia, young girls died of fumes in one of the apartments of a multi-storey building in the Komunar district of the city. Their 17-year-old sister was hospitalized, writes UNN with reference to the police of Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the police, a report was received today about the discovery of two children without signs of life in a smoky home.

At the scene, law enforcement officers established that at the time of the accident, there were four people in the apartment: a 22-year-old man and three minors. A 17-year-old girl with poisoning by combustion products was taken to a medical facility, and her sisters, aged 4 and 9, could not be saved.

Preliminary law enforcement officers established that the smoke in the house occurred due to careless handling of a gas stove while cooking.

Information about the event was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the signs of a criminal offense under paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Accident) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police once again emphasizes the importance of observing fire and household safety rules:

• Do not leave gas appliances unattended. The stove or oven must be turned off if you leave the kitchen even for a short time;

• Observe the rules for using electrical appliances. Avoid overloading the electrical network, use only serviceable equipment, do not leave it turned on unattended;

• Handle open fire with caution. Do not leave candles unattended, do not smoke in bed, keep flammable substances in a safe place;

• Teach children fire safety rules. Conduct regular conversations, explain how to act in case of fire;

• Act quickly in case of an emergency. At the first signs of fire, call 101, clearly indicate the address and circumstances of the incident.

We call on citizens to be responsible, attentive and strictly adhere to safety measures. The price of negligence is human life - emphasized the police.

