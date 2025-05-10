If Putin does not return to the path of peace, Trump and I will increase military aid to Ukraine - Starmer

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not return to the path of peace and does not agree to a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, then together with the United States, Ukraine will be provided with increased military assistance, and sanctions against Russia will be tightened. This was announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

We are here together with the United States appealing to Putin openly, if you are serious about peace, now is the chance to demonstrate it. It is about, I emphasize, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire with the immediate start of negotiations after the ceasefire is achieved - Starmer said.

He stressed that there should be no additional conditions or delays from the Russian Federation.

Putin wants conditions, instead of a ceasefire he organized a military parade, he once again issues a challenge. He refuses despite our numerous appeals... All the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" with whom we just spoke advocated an immediate ceasefire without any conditions. If he (Putin – ed.) does not return to the path of peace, we will respond. Together with President Trump, we will strengthen sanctions, strengthen our assistance to Ukraine's defense capabilities in order to force the Russian Federation to sit down at the negotiating table. This is what we discussed today - Starmer said.

Addition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk, and Keir Starmer — held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.