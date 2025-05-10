Zelenskyy on ceasefire: ensuring monitoring is entirely possible in coordination with the US

Ensuring the monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire, which should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days, is entirely possible in coordination with the United States. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

The most important result is an absolutely clear, united position on the following - we agreed that from Monday, May 12, a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin for at least 30 days. We together demand this from Russia, we know that the US supports us in this. An unconditional ceasefire means without any conditions. An attempt to put forward any conditions is evidence of an intention to prolong the war and disrupt diplomacy - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the ceasefire should be comprehensive.

In the air, at sea and on land. Ensuring the monitoring of the ceasefire is entirely possible in coordination with the United States, and this is indeed realistic. The ceasefire should last 30 days to give a real chance to diplomacy. During this time, work will focus on defining the security, political, and humanitarian foundations of peace - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.