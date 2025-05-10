Zelenskyy on ceasefire: ensuring monitoring is entirely possible in coordination with the US

$41.510.00
46.890.00
Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump
10:49 AM • 4806 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 15484 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 32895 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 57618 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 47542 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 64735 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70944 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63029 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65670 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70511 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Popular news

Weather on May 10: rain, thunderstorms, sleet and frost

May 10, 04:00 AM • 3568 views

Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

May 10, 04:21 AM • 6768 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 14358 views

SBU special agent Loif was dismissed from his post after an investigation by journalists

May 10, 06:33 AM • 9236 views

After a month of living together, the guy stole 300,000 hryvnias from the girl and took a taxi to Odesa

07:44 AM • 4380 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 14423 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 126901 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 140377 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 123734 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 185216 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

11:35 AM • 1786 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 57619 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 41352 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 48503 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 57187 views
Zelenskyy on ceasefire: ensuring monitoring is entirely possible in coordination with the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Ukraine, together with its allies, demands a complete ceasefire from Russia from May 12 for 30 days. Monitoring is possible in coordination with the US for a real chance of diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on ceasefire: ensuring monitoring is entirely possible in coordination with the US

Ensuring the monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire, which should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days, is entirely possible in coordination with the United States. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

The most important result is an absolutely clear, united position on the following - we agreed that from Monday, May 12, a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin for at least 30 days. We together demand this from Russia, we know that the US supports us in this. An unconditional ceasefire means without any conditions. An attempt to put forward any conditions is evidence of an intention to prolong the war and disrupt diplomacy

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the ceasefire should be comprehensive.

In the air, at sea and on land. Ensuring the monitoring of the ceasefire is entirely possible in coordination with the United States, and this is indeed realistic. The ceasefire should last 30 days to give a real chance to diplomacy. During this time, work will focus on defining the security, political, and humanitarian foundations of peace

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,693.10
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,407.77