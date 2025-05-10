$41.510.00
Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump
10:49 AM • 2224 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 12446 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 31042 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 55359 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 46010 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 64264 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70524 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62937 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65593 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70267 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Pakistan has announced the start of a large-scale military operation against India

May 10, 02:07 AM • 4716 views

8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

May 10, 02:36 AM • 12456 views

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

May 10, 03:38 AM • 16494 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 11843 views

SBU special agent Loif was dismissed from his post after an investigation by journalists

06:33 AM • 6326 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 11914 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 125637 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 139283 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 122711 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 184259 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

11:35 AM • 356 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 55359 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 40905 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 48083 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 56792 views
Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

In russia, it was suggested that Merz, Macron, Tusk, and Starmer should shove peace plans into their "pangender asses"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Dmitry Medvedev responded in a crude manner to the discussion of peace plans for Ukraine by the leaders of France, Poland, Britain, and Germany. Ukraine and its allies are ready for a ceasefire.

In russia, it was suggested that Merz, Macron, Tusk, and Starmer should shove peace plans into their "pangender asses"

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz shove peace plans up their "pangender asses", reports UNN.

Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk were supposed to discuss peace in Kyiv. Instead, they are spewing threats against Russia. Either a truce...or new sanctions. Do you think this is reasonable, huh? Shove these peace plans up your pangender asses! 

- Medvedev wrote in X.

It should be noted that the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" agreed on a ceasefire position with President Donald Trump.

Addition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

Anadolu reports, citing sources, that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part in the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Ukraine. The country is ready to take on a mission related to monitoring compliance with the ceasefire, if it is established.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Germany
Donald Tusk
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
