Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz shove peace plans up their "pangender asses", reports UNN.

Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk were supposed to discuss peace in Kyiv. Instead, they are spewing threats against Russia. Either a truce...or new sanctions. Do you think this is reasonable, huh? Shove these peace plans up your pangender asses! - Medvedev wrote in X.

It should be noted that the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" agreed on a ceasefire position with President Donald Trump.

Addition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

Anadolu reports, citing sources, that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part in the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Ukraine. The country is ready to take on a mission related to monitoring compliance with the ceasefire, if it is established.