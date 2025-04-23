Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Ukraine may join the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of the Professional Rights of Lawyers as early as May. This was reported to UNN by People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, Head of the Subcommittee on the Organization of Advocacy Volodymyr Vatras.

According to him, the subcommittee held a working meeting dedicated to the provisions of the new Convention adopted by the Council of Europe on March 12, 2025. The event was attended by representatives of the National Bar Association of Ukraine (NBAU), the Bar Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and several parliamentary committees, including the Committee on European Integration and International Cooperation.

"We received a presentation of the key provisions of the document, and there is consolidated support among the relevant parliamentary committees for future ratification...

If Ukraine were among the first signatory countries, it would be very important for our international activities," Vatras said.

He also stressed that there are currently problems with illegal actions against lawyers, which have already been discussed with the leadership of the NBAU Lidia Izovitova and Valentyn Gvozdiy.

We heard about certain problems that exist today in terms of illegal detentions, searches, interference in their activities. And, in fact, we are aware of these problems, because a significant number of parliamentarians are former practicing lawyers. — added the deputy.

Vatras also said that the parliament has already adopted in the first reading a bill that prohibits the identification of a lawyer with a client and increases liability for interference in the activities of a defender.

"Perhaps, over time, we will come up with a new version of the law on advocacy, as recommended by our European partners," Vatras summed up.

We would like to add that the issue of strengthening the protection of lawyers has become particularly relevant against the background of the high-profile "NABUgate" case, when detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau installed wiretapping in the office of Kyiv lawyers defending defendants in NABU cases. The wiretap was installed by detectives in the meeting room, where lawyers held confidential conversations with clients - persons who are in the procedural status of suspects or witnesses in NABU cases.

The National Bar Association of Ukraine has recorded a number of violations, including illegal searches, seizure of documents containing attorney-client privilege, as well as abuse of power by NABU detectives. The NBAU has secured the opening of criminal proceedings against NABU detectives on these facts. After that, NABU resorted to information attacks against the NBAU and the bar self-government actually for "disobedience" to them.

There is also an opinion voiced by speakers close to NABU that the Register of Court Decisions should be closed, and citizens, including lawyers, should be denied access to the texts of court decisions.

For reference: about the Convention

On March 12, 2025, the Council of Europe adopted the Convention on the Protection of the Legal Profession - the first international document that directly obliges states to guarantee:

• the safety, independence and inviolability of advocacy;

• protection against illegal interference - searches, wiretapping, pressure;

• compliance with the confidentiality of attorney-client privilege;

• the impossibility of prosecuting lawyers for performing their professional duties;

• the introduction of effective mechanisms for appealing and accountability for violations of the rights of lawyers.