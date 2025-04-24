The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

The United States of America has "suddenly and significantly" changed its strategy regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts recall that Ukraine was recently offered a plan according to which the United States recognizes Crimea as part of Russia and allows Russian troops to "continue the occupation of significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine."

This proposal gives Ukraine a "reliable security guarantee" with the participation of a group of European states and possibly non-European states, but the document does not contain details on how this "peacekeeping operation" will work and what the participation of the United States will be in it - write the authors.

In their opinion, the US proposal indicates that the Trump administration seeks to simultaneously achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine, "conclude a peaceful settlement to end the war and develop US-Russian economic relations," which is in stark contrast to "the schedule of events that the administration has called for in recent weeks."

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump evaded answering the question of whether the White House is proposing to recognize Crimea as Russian in the context of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. According to Trump, he wants Russia's war against Ukraine to "simply" end.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the matter of peace talks. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

