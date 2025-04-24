The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
April 23, 05:58 PM • 23268 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 64234 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 80126 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 53203 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 87657 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 44020 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 38019 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32725 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35589 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44726 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Exclusives
Popular news

The Kremlin has once again stated its conditions for an "instant" end to the war

April 23, 06:56 PM • 13860 views

Car explosion in Kyiv: man threw a grenade from the window because of noise from neighbors

April 23, 07:02 PM • 13165 views

Enemy launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv

April 23, 10:34 PM • 15200 views

Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

10:52 PM • 13592 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 16245 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 80126 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 56270 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 87657 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 69782 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 85303 views
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 20691 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 29059 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 41082 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 40195 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 69919 views
The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13630 views

The US is offering Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian and allow the occupation of part of the territories in exchange for security guarantees from European countries. Trump seeks a quick ceasefire and the development of relations with Russia.

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

The United States of America has "suddenly and significantly" changed its strategy regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts recall that Ukraine was recently offered a plan according to which the United States recognizes Crimea as part of Russia and allows Russian troops to "continue the occupation of significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine."

This proposal gives Ukraine a "reliable security guarantee" with the participation of a group of European states and possibly non-European states, but the document does not contain details on how this "peacekeeping operation" will work and what the participation of the United States will be in it

- write the authors.

In their opinion, the US proposal indicates that the Trump administration seeks to simultaneously achieve a complete ceasefire in Ukraine, "conclude a peaceful settlement to end the war and develop US-Russian economic relations," which is in stark contrast to "the schedule of events that the administration has called for in recent weeks."

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump evaded answering the question of whether the White House is proposing to recognize Crimea as Russian in the context of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. According to Trump, he wants Russia's war against Ukraine to "simply" end.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the matter of peace talks. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

Sybiha on meeting in London with partners: confirmed Kyiv's commitment to peaceful efforts under Trump's leadership23.04.25, 21:20 • 2694 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
