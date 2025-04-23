Sybiha on meeting in London with partners: confirmed Kyiv's commitment to peaceful efforts under Trump's leadership

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 5388 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 22813 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 54431 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 38344 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 66511 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40338 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35364 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32102 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35039 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44448 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
0m/s
33%
748 mm
Popular news

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 59750 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

April 23, 12:15 PM • 14829 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 43340 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 21009 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 11627 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 54431 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 43361 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 66511 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 59768 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 77727 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 11648 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 21025 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 37688 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 37024 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 66825 views
Actual

Tesla Model Y

Facebook

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

Sybiha on meeting in London with partners: confirmed Kyiv's commitment to peaceful efforts under Trump's leadership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

The Ukrainian delegation in London confirmed its commitment to peaceful efforts under Trump's leadership. Ukraine seeks an end to the war and is ready for comprehensive peace.

Sybiha on meeting in London with partners: confirmed Kyiv's commitment to peaceful efforts under Trump's leadership

The Ukrainian delegation during a meeting in London with colleagues from Great Britain, Germany, and France confirmed Kyiv's commitment to peace efforts under the leadership of US President Donald Trump and its readiness to move forward towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke about the results of the negotiations of the Ukrainian delegation in London with colleagues from Great Britain, Germany, France and the USA.

Together with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, we spent a day of active diplomatic work in London 

- Sybiha wrote.

He noted that the Ukrainian delegation had three important meetings: a bilateral meeting with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Great Britain, David Lammy and John Healey, a multilateral meeting with the National Security and Foreign Policy Advisors of Great Britain, Jonathan Powell, France, Emmanuel Bonne, and Germany, Jens Plötner, as well as a meeting with US Special Representative General Keith Kellogg.

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details23.04.25, 18:00 • 22114 views

Our meeting with British colleagues was dedicated to the path to peace and the implementation of the 100-year partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain, which our leaders concluded this year. We are grateful to our British friends for their unwavering support. We also had a meaningful conversation with representatives of Great Britain, France and Germany, in furtherance of our previous diplomatic efforts in Paris. We reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts under the leadership of US President Donald Trump and our readiness to move forward towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. We will continue our regular dialogue 

- Sybiha said.

The diplomat expressed gratitude to his colleague David Lammy and the United Kingdom for their hospitality and leadership.

Today's meetings helped coordinate positions and reaffirm our strong commitment to lasting peace and security not only in Ukraine, but also throughout Europe and the transatlantic space 

– the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted.

In addition, he spoke about the meeting with Kellogg.

During a meeting with US Special Representative General Keith Kellogg, we had a constructive exchange of views on the path to peace. Ukraine, like no other in the world, strives for an end to the war. We are committed to working together to achieve this goal 

- Sybiha wrote.

Britain has stated that "Ukraine alone must decide its future" after Vance's ultimatum 23.04.25, 16:22 • 7168 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
David Lammy
Andrii Sybiha
Keith Kellogg
Emmanuel Bonne
John Healey
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
London
Brent
$66.04
Bitcoin
$93,625.80
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,295.75
Ethereum
$1,800.69