Sybiha on meeting in London with partners: confirmed Kyiv's commitment to peaceful efforts under Trump's leadership

The Ukrainian delegation during a meeting in London with colleagues from Great Britain, Germany, and France confirmed Kyiv's commitment to peace efforts under the leadership of US President Donald Trump and its readiness to move forward towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke about the results of the negotiations of the Ukrainian delegation in London with colleagues from Great Britain, Germany, France and the USA.

Together with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, we spent a day of active diplomatic work in London - Sybiha wrote.

He noted that the Ukrainian delegation had three important meetings: a bilateral meeting with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Great Britain, David Lammy and John Healey, a multilateral meeting with the National Security and Foreign Policy Advisors of Great Britain, Jonathan Powell, France, Emmanuel Bonne, and Germany, Jens Plötner, as well as a meeting with US Special Representative General Keith Kellogg.

Our meeting with British colleagues was dedicated to the path to peace and the implementation of the 100-year partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain, which our leaders concluded this year. We are grateful to our British friends for their unwavering support. We also had a meaningful conversation with representatives of Great Britain, France and Germany, in furtherance of our previous diplomatic efforts in Paris. We reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts under the leadership of US President Donald Trump and our readiness to move forward towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. We will continue our regular dialogue - Sybiha said.

The diplomat expressed gratitude to his colleague David Lammy and the United Kingdom for their hospitality and leadership.

Today's meetings helped coordinate positions and reaffirm our strong commitment to lasting peace and security not only in Ukraine, but also throughout Europe and the transatlantic space – the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted.

In addition, he spoke about the meeting with Kellogg.

During a meeting with US Special Representative General Keith Kellogg, we had a constructive exchange of views on the path to peace. Ukraine, like no other in the world, strives for an end to the war. We are committed to working together to achieve this goal - Sybiha wrote.

