Britain has stated that "Ukraine alone must decide its future" after Vance's ultimatum

The UK has stressed that "Ukraine must decide its own future" following an ultimatum from US Vice President JD Vance that the US will "withdraw" from negotiations if a peace agreement with Russia is not agreed, UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.

Starmer's office reacted to Rubio's decision not to participate in peace talks in London

Details

"Ultimately, Ukraine must be able to decide its own future. We will never turn away from Ukraine," the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

The US is ready to withdraw from the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine: Vance announces conditions - Bloomberg

Addition

Negotiations between top American, Ukrainian and European diplomats to end Russia's war in Ukraine broke down on Wednesday, as Rubio abruptly cancelled a trip to London and the level of talks was downgraded.

The downgrade in talks comes at a critical moment, just days after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could withdraw from them if no progress is made on a deal in the near future. Trump increased the pressure on Sunday when he said he hoped Moscow and Kyiv would reach an agreement this week to end the three-year war.

A European official said that Rubio had expressed concern to the Britons hosting the talks that "Ukraine may revert to its toughest positions, making any breakthrough in the talks impossible."

Meanwhile, some of Washington's proposals, according to reports, were unacceptable to European countries and Kyiv, leaving the parties divided but still optimistic about reaching a compromise.