The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 8876 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15285 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30682 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22140 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25466 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25903 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32856 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43230 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65878 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92638 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Publications
Exclusives
Britain has stated that "Ukraine alone must decide its future" after Vance's ultimatum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5142 views

Britain has emphasized that Ukraine has the right to determine its own future independently, despite US statements about a possible withdrawal from peace talks with Russia. London supports Kyiv.

Britain has stated that "Ukraine alone must decide its future" after Vance's ultimatum

The UK has stressed that "Ukraine must decide its own future" following an ultimatum from US Vice President JD Vance that the US will "withdraw" from negotiations if a peace agreement with Russia is not agreed, UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.

Starmer's office reacted to Rubio's decision not to participate in peace talks in London23.04.25, 16:14 • 5238 views

Details

"Ultimately, Ukraine must be able to decide its own future. We will never turn away from Ukraine," the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

The US is ready to withdraw from the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine: Vance announces conditions - Bloomberg23.04.25, 13:28 • 5140 views

Addition

Negotiations between top American, Ukrainian and European diplomats to end Russia's war in Ukraine broke down on Wednesday, as Rubio abruptly cancelled a trip to London and the level of talks was downgraded.

The downgrade in talks comes at a critical moment, just days after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could withdraw from them if no progress is made on a deal in the near future. Trump increased the pressure on Sunday when he said he hoped Moscow and Kyiv would reach an agreement this week to end the three-year war.

A European official said that Rubio had expressed concern to the Britons hosting the talks that "Ukraine may revert to its toughest positions, making any breakthrough in the talks impossible."

Meanwhile, some of Washington's proposals, according to reports, were unacceptable to European countries and Kyiv, leaving the parties divided but still optimistic about reaching a compromise.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
United Kingdom
Ukraine
