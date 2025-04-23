$41.520.14
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17938 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31559 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55335 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87446 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130308 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108815 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124272 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175156 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127710 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227973 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
The US is ready to withdraw from the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine: Vance announces conditions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3592 views

US Vice President Vance stated that the US is ready to abandon mediation if both sides do not accept their proposal. He added that certain territorial exchanges will be needed to achieve peace.

The US is ready to withdraw from the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine: Vance announces conditions - Bloomberg

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance released information about a peace agreement in Ukraine and stressed that the United States is ready to abandon mediation between Russia and Ukraine if both parties do not say "yes" to their proposal.

This is reported by Bloomberg передає UNN.

I think the current lines, somewhere close to them, are eventually going to draw new boundaries of the conflict

- Vance told reporters in India on Wednesday after completing a tour of the Taj Mahal. 

He added that this would mean that both Ukraine and Russia would have to give up some of the territories that each side currently controls.

Vance stressed that the US has issued a "very clear proposal" to Russia and Ukraine to move towards a peace agreement.

It's time for them to either say "yes" or for the United States to step away from this process

- he noted.

According to the publication, the US is ready to recognize Russia's control over Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace agreement. However, as reported, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will never recognize the occupied Crimea as Russian.

There will need to be some territorial exchanges

- Vance said

He added that while the border may not end up being the same front lines as it is now, in order to end the war, both sides must "lay down their arms, freeze it and continue the genuine construction of a better Russia and a better Ukraine."

Vance also said he was "optimistic" about the negotiations, adding that he believed all parties had been negotiating in good faith so far.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump said that the United States may stop participating in negotiations to end the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

And negotiations on the war in Ukraine in London will be held without top diplomats.

Instead, discussions will be held among senior officials of five countries, although the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also still to be in the British capital and is known to hold a bilateral meeting with the head of the British Foreign Office, David Lammy.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
J. D. Vance
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
