US Vice President Jay Dee Vance released information about a peace agreement in Ukraine and stressed that the United States is ready to abandon mediation between Russia and Ukraine if both parties do not say "yes" to their proposal.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

I think the current lines, somewhere close to them, are eventually going to draw new boundaries of the conflict - Vance told reporters in India on Wednesday after completing a tour of the Taj Mahal.

He added that this would mean that both Ukraine and Russia would have to give up some of the territories that each side currently controls.

Vance stressed that the US has issued a "very clear proposal" to Russia and Ukraine to move towards a peace agreement.

It's time for them to either say "yes" or for the United States to step away from this process - he noted.

According to the publication, the US is ready to recognize Russia's control over Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace agreement. However, as reported, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will never recognize the occupied Crimea as Russian.

There will need to be some territorial exchanges - Vance said

He added that while the border may not end up being the same front lines as it is now, in order to end the war, both sides must "lay down their arms, freeze it and continue the genuine construction of a better Russia and a better Ukraine."

Vance also said he was "optimistic" about the negotiations, adding that he believed all parties had been negotiating in good faith so far.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump said that the United States may stop participating in negotiations to end the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

And negotiations on the war in Ukraine in London will be held without top diplomats.

Instead, discussions will be held among senior officials of five countries, although the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also still to be in the British capital and is known to hold a bilateral meeting with the head of the British Foreign Office, David Lammy.