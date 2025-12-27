Over 500,000 consumers remain without electricity in Kyiv and the region - Ministry of Energy

As of 3:00 PM, over 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast were without power. Due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, there are also consumers without power in other regions. In particular, over 22,000 subscribers in Chernihiv Oblast remain without electricity. This was reported by acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov during a briefing, according to UNN.

Details

Tonight, unfortunately, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Almost 500 "Shaheds" and 40 missiles, including "Kinzhal" missiles, were launched by Russia tonight at energy and civilian infrastructure. The attacks continued during the day. Due to this, emergency power outages were introduced in the city of Kyiv and the oblast. In most regions, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers continue to be in effect. As of 3:00 PM, over 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and the oblast are without power. - said Nekrasov.

He noted that due to Russian attacks, consumers in other regions are also without power, in particular, as of 3:00 PM, over 22,000 subscribers in Chernihiv Oblast remain without electricity.

At the same time, according to him, the integrated energy system of Ukraine remains intact and continues to operate in parallel with the energy system of continental Europe. Electricity imports are used to balance the energy system, and measures to limit consumption are applied.

In addition, the elimination of consequences, restoration of electricity and heat supply by repair crews have already begun.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27, one person died and 30 were injured. 10 hospitalized people are in hospitals.