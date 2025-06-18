Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the resolution on recognizing the DPRK as an aggressor - MP

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the draft resolution on recognizing the DPRK as an aggressor state and the appeal regarding sanctions, reports UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Goncharenko.

Details

"Just now, the Committee on Foreign Policy supported my draft resolution on recognizing the DPRK as an aggressor state and the appeal for sanctions against them. The next step is voting in the hall," wrote Goncharenko.

The text of the resolution No. 13301 provides for an appeal to the United Nations, the European Parliament, PACE, the NATO Assembly, the OSCE, GUAM, and national parliaments with a call to recognize the DPRK as an aggressor.

The authors of the document argue this based on data about arms supplies to Russia and the participation of North Korean military personnel in the war against Ukraine.

"The draft aims to draw the attention of the world community to the facts of the DPRK's assistance and support for the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, and to promptly initiate sanctions," – reads the explanatory note.

The committee also expressed concern about the impact of North Korea's participation on the course of Russia's aggression.

"The illegal military cooperation between the DPRK and the Russian Federation threatens the security not only of the whole of Europe but also of the Indo-Pacific region," – the explanatory note states.

Background

Recognizing the DPRK as an aggressor will allow for the initiation of a formal inter-parliamentary campaign to impose sanctions and hold the Pyongyang leadership accountable for cooperation with the Russian Federation in military aggression against Ukraine.