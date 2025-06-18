Oles Dovhyi resigns his deputy mandate

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 7684 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 18961 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19927 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 49451 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 40884 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 58094 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 118287 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66441 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 77016 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104959 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading June 18, 09:07 AM • 61611 views
3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices10:30 AM • 15263 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 50010 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 26186 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 33732 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 13479 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 34859 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 49451 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 166778 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 392990 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 100652 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 157355 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 167946 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 226426 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119128 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Oles Dovhyi resigns his deputy mandate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

People's Deputy Oles Dovhyi has written a statement on the termination of his powers. He stated that he does not plan to run for any positions and will continue to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as social and cultural projects.

Oles Dovhyi resigns his deputy mandate

People's Deputy Oles Dovhy has resigned as a People's Deputy of Ukraine. He posted a corresponding message on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

"I am leaving politics. I have submitted an application to terminate my powers as a People's Deputy," Dovhy wrote.

He stated that he does not plan to run for any positions in the future and will continue to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Two remarks. First: I do not plan to run for or hold positions in state or local government bodies. Second: I plan to continue supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, social and cultural projects," Dovhy wrote.

Addition

According to information provided by the CHESNO Movement, Oles Dovhy was on the list of absent voters among the People's Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation. It is reported that Dovhy missed 74% of the votes in the period from the beginning of 2022 to May 2023.

Graduated from Kyiv National Economic University with a degree in "International Economics and Law" (2002), the MBA Executive program at INSEAD — The Business School for the World (2014), and National University "Odesa Law Academy" with a law degree (2015). Candidate of Economic Sciences.

Throughout this time, he was also a partner in a family business in various sectors: from construction to food sales, from law to the production of licensed DVDs.

Since 1997, he worked as a referent in the Ukrainian Association of Young Lawyers, and later as deputy secretary and secretary of the Kyiv branch of the organization.

In 2001-2003, he worked at the State University of Telecommunications and Information Technologies (DUIKT) as a scientific and senior researcher at the scientific and analytical center, and served as an associate professor in the Department of Economics.

In 2004-2005, he was a senior researcher at the Institute of Telecommunications and Global Information Space of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Since 2005, he has been an advisor to the Head of the State Intellectual Property Service.

In the local elections of 2006, Dovhy was elected to the Kyiv City Council from the "Leonid Chernovetsky Bloc", and on April 28 of the same year, he was elected Deputy Head - Secretary of the Kyiv City Council.

In 2008, in the early elections to the capital's council, he again became a deputy from the "Leonid Chernovetsky Bloc" and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council. He resigned from this position in 2011 and became a member of the Kyiv City Council Committee on Budget and Socio-Economic Development.

He ran for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 7th convocation as a non-partisan self-nominee in the 214th constituency (Kyiv), but was unsuccessful.

People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 8th convocation. A non-partisan self-nominee from the 102nd constituency (Kirovohrad region). He was a member of the "Volya Narodu" (People's Will) parliamentary group. He was the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Economic Policy.

In 2019, Dovhy was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation as a non-partisan self-nominee in the 102nd constituency (Kirovohrad region). He served as a member of the Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Ukraine
Facebook
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9