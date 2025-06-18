Oles Dovhyi resigns his deputy mandate

People's Deputy Oles Dovhy has resigned as a People's Deputy of Ukraine. He posted a corresponding message on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

"I am leaving politics. I have submitted an application to terminate my powers as a People's Deputy," Dovhy wrote.

He stated that he does not plan to run for any positions in the future and will continue to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Two remarks. First: I do not plan to run for or hold positions in state or local government bodies. Second: I plan to continue supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, social and cultural projects," Dovhy wrote.

Addition

According to information provided by the CHESNO Movement, Oles Dovhy was on the list of absent voters among the People's Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation. It is reported that Dovhy missed 74% of the votes in the period from the beginning of 2022 to May 2023.

Graduated from Kyiv National Economic University with a degree in "International Economics and Law" (2002), the MBA Executive program at INSEAD — The Business School for the World (2014), and National University "Odesa Law Academy" with a law degree (2015). Candidate of Economic Sciences.

Throughout this time, he was also a partner in a family business in various sectors: from construction to food sales, from law to the production of licensed DVDs.

Since 1997, he worked as a referent in the Ukrainian Association of Young Lawyers, and later as deputy secretary and secretary of the Kyiv branch of the organization.

In 2001-2003, he worked at the State University of Telecommunications and Information Technologies (DUIKT) as a scientific and senior researcher at the scientific and analytical center, and served as an associate professor in the Department of Economics.

In 2004-2005, he was a senior researcher at the Institute of Telecommunications and Global Information Space of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Since 2005, he has been an advisor to the Head of the State Intellectual Property Service.

In the local elections of 2006, Dovhy was elected to the Kyiv City Council from the "Leonid Chernovetsky Bloc", and on April 28 of the same year, he was elected Deputy Head - Secretary of the Kyiv City Council.

In 2008, in the early elections to the capital's council, he again became a deputy from the "Leonid Chernovetsky Bloc" and Secretary of the Kyiv City Council. He resigned from this position in 2011 and became a member of the Kyiv City Council Committee on Budget and Socio-Economic Development.

He ran for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 7th convocation as a non-partisan self-nominee in the 214th constituency (Kyiv), but was unsuccessful.

People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 8th convocation. A non-partisan self-nominee from the 102nd constituency (Kirovohrad region). He was a member of the "Volya Narodu" (People's Will) parliamentary group. He was the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Economic Policy.

In 2019, Dovhy was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation as a non-partisan self-nominee in the 102nd constituency (Kirovohrad region). He served as a member of the Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance.