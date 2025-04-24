Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

In the Buchansky district of the Kyiv region, a five-story residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA), UNN informs.

Details

They noted that a store caught fire as a result of the strike. In total, three districts of the Kyiv region were affected.

In the Vyshgorodsky district, a fire broke out in the forest. In the Brovary district - a fire of grass cover - the message says.

At the same time, KOVA noted that there was no information about casualties among the population.

"Operational services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack," KOVA added.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, on the night of Thursday, April 24, powerful explosions rang out. According to the mayor of the city, Vitpaliy Klitschko, air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs.

On the same night, Kharkiv was attacked by missiles. This was announced by the mayor Igor Terekhov. Later, he clarified that Kharkiv had suffered seven missile strikes that night.

