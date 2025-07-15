Russian drone explosion in Zaporizhzhia: windows blown out in at least 30 apartments

As a result of a Russian drone explosion in Zaporizhzhia, windows were blown out in at least 30 apartments in two multi-story buildings. No one was injured, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

He also showed a video of the aftermath of the strike, which, among other things, shows damaged balconies.

Recall

As a result of a massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 12-year-old child was injured. Doctors have already provided the necessary assistance.