The director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

The director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" relentlessly tried to convince actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Helen Shivers in the original movie, to return for the sequel. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.



According to the publication, screenwriter and director of the film Jennifer Kaytin Robinson admitted that she "relentlessly tried" to include Gellar in the new film "I Know What You Did Last Summer", but could not come up with a worthy way to do it. As you know, in the original version of the film, Gellar's character Helen Shivers died.

"I tried, okay? I was chasing her! But she's dead. I also tried to throw out some crazy sh*t. I thought: "What if you weren't dead, but actually alive, but hiding?" - the screenwriter shared her ideas on attempts to "resurrect" Gellar's character.

But the actress was adamant.

"I was the deadest person you could see," Sarah replied.

"I thought: "Yeah, what if?". And she said: "I'm dead. I'm Sarah "dead" Gellar," - adds the director.

While Sarah Michelle Gellar finally refused to participate in the filming of the sequel, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. with their film characters returned to the screens.

The film also stars newcomers Madeline Kline, Chase Sui Wonders, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyreek Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Billy Campbell and Gabrielle.

