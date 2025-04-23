Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

There is currently no schedule of burials at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. Contracts will be signed after the completion of the first complex, expected on May 8, as applications are received. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" ("NVMC") in response to a request.

Details

The NVMC reported that, according to the contract, the construction of the first launch complex of the military memorial cemetery should be completed on May 8 this year.

According to the contract agreement, (...) the term for the construction of the 1st launch complex is May 8, 2025 - the response to the request reads.

Therefore, it is noted that the first burials and reburials of Heroes will be carried out immediately after the completion of construction works, commissioning of the first launch complex.

The first burials and reburials of Heroes (persons who have the legal right to be buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery) will be carried out immediately after the completion of construction works, commissioning of the 1st launch complex of the 1st stage of construction and receipt of a certificate of acceptance for operation of the completed construction object - informs NVMC.

It is noted that a total of up to 136,419 burials can be carried out at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, of which: 131,199 traditional burials, and 5,220 in columbariums.

Currently, there is no schedule of burials, as contracts-orders for the organization and conduct of burials at the military cemetery of the National Military Memorial Cemetery will be signed after the commissioning of the 1st launch complex of the 1st stage of construction as relevant applications are received - the response to the request reads.

National Military Memorial Cemetery: how and when to apply for burial

What is known about the creation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery

The Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, Nataliya Kalmykova, reported that the first burials at the National Military Memorial Cemetery are planned to begin in May.

On March 18, the National Military Memorial Cemetery reported that two tenders had been announced for the construction of the second stage (6 launch complexes): for the implementation of copyright supervision during the construction works at the facility; for the implementation of technical supervision to control the quality and volume of construction in accordance with the project documentation and the State Building Codes.

During the construction of the second stage, a crematorium, a house of mourning, columbarium walls, burial sectors, a square with a stele and flagpole, monuments, etc. will be built. Engineering networks will also be laid, driveways will be built and lighting will be installed.

How many stages will the construction of the cemetery have?

In April 2024, it was reported that the construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery complex, which includes not only a military cemetery, but also a museum complex, will be carried out in eight stages and should be completed in 129 months, i.e. in almost 11 years.

Scandals surrounding the National Military Memorial Cemetery

Initially, the cemetery was planned to be built on the territory of the Bykivnia Forest, but the Ministry of Culture then stated that part of the territory is still not fully explored and may contain a certain number of undiscovered burials. Given this, the construction of a memorial cemetery on the territory of the Bykivnia Forest in the shortest possible time was called impossible.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a document that clearly defines the location of the National Military Memorial Cemetery on two plots in the Hatne community of Fastiv district of Kyiv region.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs noted that the project documentation for the construction of the 1st stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the Hatne territorial community passed the state expertise. The conclusion is positive. No violations of sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population were detected. No impact on the environment.

On August 1, the Prozorro system determined the winner for the construction of the first stage - it was the "BUILDING UA" consortium, which was created the day after the announcement of the tender.

As Suspilne wrote, citing Yaroslav Starushchenko, Deputy Director of the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery", the company that won is a consortium, i.e. a group of companies with diverse experience. There are many successful cases when different companies unite in this way.

Later, the NABU stated that they would study the tender for the construction of the "National Military Memorial Cemetery".

At the end of August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, commenting on the construction of the National Memorial Cemetery, stated that the path taken, the funds allocated by the state, the projects that were made, the land that was allocated, - everything was absolutely within the law, very openly, with public oversight.

"The tender that was held fully complies with all the requirements of the state. That is, it was transparent... No one in the country has experience in building a National Memorial Cemetery. Accordingly, there is no single company that knows exactly how to build it. There are a number of companies, each of which knows certain specifics in its part," Shmyhal explained.