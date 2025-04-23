$41.520.14
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1584 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 7730 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10884 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 14920 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17425 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28157 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40332 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63591 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91725 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137847 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13651 views
Publications

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 7730 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 13689 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 38031 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43126 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 75068 views
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

There is no burial schedule at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The signing of contracts will take place after May 8, when the construction of the first stage is completed.

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

There is currently no schedule of burials at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. Contracts will be signed after the completion of the first complex, expected on May 8, as applications are received. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" ("NVMC") in response to a request.

Details

The NVMC reported that, according to the contract, the construction of the first launch complex of the military memorial cemetery should be completed on May 8 this year.

According to the contract agreement, (...) the term for the construction of the 1st launch complex is May 8, 2025

- the response to the request reads.

Therefore, it is noted that the first burials and reburials of Heroes will be carried out immediately after the completion of construction works, commissioning of the first launch complex.

The first burials and reburials of Heroes (persons who have the legal right to be buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery) will be carried out immediately after the completion of construction works, commissioning of the 1st launch complex of the 1st stage of construction and receipt of a certificate of acceptance for operation of the completed construction object

- informs NVMC.

It is noted that a total of up to 136,419 burials can be carried out at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, of which: 131,199 traditional burials, and 5,220 in columbariums.

Currently, there is no schedule of burials, as contracts-orders for the organization and conduct of burials at the military cemetery of the National Military Memorial Cemetery will be signed after the commissioning of the 1st launch complex of the 1st stage of construction as relevant applications are received

- the response to the request reads.

National Military Memorial Cemetery: how and when to apply for burial07.08.24, 15:56 • 108913 views

What is known about the creation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery

The Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, Nataliya Kalmykova, reported that the first burials at the National Military Memorial Cemetery are planned to begin in May.

On March 18, the National Military Memorial Cemetery reported that two tenders had been announced for the construction of the second stage (6 launch complexes): for the implementation of copyright supervision during the construction works at the facility; for the implementation of technical supervision to control the quality and volume of construction in accordance with the project documentation and the State Building Codes.

During the construction of the second stage, a crematorium, a house of mourning, columbarium walls, burial sectors, a square with a stele and flagpole, monuments, etc. will be built. Engineering networks will also be laid, driveways will be built and lighting will be installed.

How many stages will the construction of the cemetery have?

In April 2024, it was reported that the construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery complex, which includes not only a military cemetery, but also a museum complex, will be carried out in eight stages and should be completed in 129 months, i.e. in almost 11 years.

Scandals surrounding the National Military Memorial Cemetery

Initially, the cemetery was planned to be built on the territory of the Bykivnia Forest, but the Ministry of Culture then stated that part of the territory is still not fully explored and may contain a certain number of undiscovered burials. Given this, the construction of a memorial cemetery on the territory of the Bykivnia Forest in the shortest possible time was called impossible.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a document that clearly defines the location of the National Military Memorial Cemetery on two plots in the Hatne community of Fastiv district of Kyiv region.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs noted that the project documentation for the construction of the 1st stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the Hatne territorial community passed the state expertise. The conclusion is positive. No violations of sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population were detected. No impact on the environment.

On August 1, the Prozorro system determined the winner for the construction of the first stage - it was the "BUILDING UA" consortium, which was created the day after the announcement of the tender.

As Suspilne wrote, citing Yaroslav Starushchenko, Deputy Director of the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery", the company that won is a consortium, i.e. a group of companies with diverse experience. There are many successful cases when different companies unite in this way.

Later, the NABU stated that they would study the tender for the construction of the  "National Military Memorial Cemetery".

At the end of August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, commenting on the construction of the National Memorial Cemetery, stated that the path taken, the funds allocated by the state, the projects that were made, the land that was allocated, - everything was absolutely within the law, very openly, with public oversight.

"The tender that was held fully complies with all the requirements of the state. That is, it was transparent... No one in the country has experience in building a National Memorial Cemetery. Accordingly, there is no single company that knows exactly how to build it. There are a number of companies, each of which knows certain specifics in its part," Shmyhal explained.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
