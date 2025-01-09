Norway prepares record military aid for Ukraine in 2025 - Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram. Following the meeting, Umerov said that this year Norway would provide the largest military aid in its history, more than 2 billion euros. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"As part of his work, Ramstein met with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram. In 2025, Norway will provide the largest military aid in its history - more than 2 billion euros - to Ukraine. These agreements will bring our cooperation to a new level," Umerov said.

He noted that they also discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense system, as well as investments in the defense industry and joint projects, including the production of ammunition.

Last November, the Norwegian government decided to increase support for Ukraine in 2025 to $3.2 billion.

Norway will allocate 2.7 billion kroner ($242.38 million) to strengthen Ukraine's navy and help deter Russian naval forces in the Black Sea.