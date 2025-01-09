ukenru
Tusk outraged by presidential candidate Navrotsky's statement on Ukraine

Tusk outraged by presidential candidate Navrotsky's statement on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62307 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Karol Navrotsky's statement that Ukraine is not ready for NATO because of the Volyn tragedy. Nawrocki is a candidate of the Law and Justice party in the presidential election.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized Law and Justice presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky, who said he was against Ukraine being invited to join NATO because of the Volyn tragedy, UNN reports.

Tusk appealed to the leader of the Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a political party that supports Navrotsky's candidacy in the elections in the context of the latter's statement about Ukraine.

"Mr. Kaczynski, your candidate, Karol Navrotsky, said that he sees no place for Ukraine in NATO. Do you remember which president supported Ukraine the most in this matter? And who was most against it? Aren't you ashamed?" - Tusk wrote in X.

TVN24 notesthat the prime minister was most likely referring to the support that Ukraine received from the president and Jaroslaw Kaczynski's brother Lech Kaczynski in joining NATO and the EU. Among other things, in 2007, after a meeting with Viktor Yushchenko, he said: Poland strongly supports Ukraine's aspirations for membership in NATO and the European Union.

In 2008, in an interview with the Financial Times, he said that NATO leaders have not yet fulfilled "their moral and historical obligation to give back to Europe the countries that have been isolated.

Sejm deputy Sebastian Jerzy Kaleta reacted to Tusk's post and called him a liar.

"Mr. Liar, Karol Nawrocki said that before joining alliances that include Poland, Ukraine should deal with the Volyn massacre. Your deputy, Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh, said the same thing. Will you fire Kosinyak-Kamysh? On the other hand, a month ago you promised to resolve this issue, that is, to start exhumations in Volyn? What is the progress? Did you lie again?" Kaleta wrote.

Addendum

Polish presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky spoke out against inviting Ukraine to join the EU and NATO because of the Volyn tragedy.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar reported on the progress in the "constructive historical dialogue" on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. The relevant authorities of both countries are actively working to resolve this issue.

In November, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland stated that there were no obstacles to the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. They also discussed support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and the issue of the border blockade.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Contact us about advertising