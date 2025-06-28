The United States did not support the bill, which provided for mandatory congressional consent for future President Donald Trump's use of armed forces against Iran. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that 53 out of 100 senators voted against limiting the president's military powers. The vote was largely along party lines, but Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not support the bill, while Kentucky Republican Rand Paul sided with the opponents.

Senator Tim Kaine, who initiated the bill, has for years tried to legislate the impossibility of the US declaring war or conducting any military operations without prior congressional consent.

Recall

Donald Trump accused Ayatollah Khamenei of lying about victory over Israel. The US President stated that he saved Khamenei from death and canceled the easing of sanctions after Iran's aggressive statements.