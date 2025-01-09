Heating network breakdown near the Central Station in Kyiv: more than 230 houses left without heat

As a result of the breakdown of the heating network at the intersection of Zhylianska and Symon Petliura streets in the capital, more than 230 buildings were left without heat. The KCSA promises that within a day the power company will restore service to all but six buildings, UNN reports.

"At the intersection of Zhylianska and Symona Petliura streets, work is underway to repair the damage to the heating network. 11 units of equipment and more than 30 employees of Kyivteploenergo, emergency, road and other services are involved. Currently, heat supply is temporarily disconnected in more than 230 houses," KCSA said.

It is noted that within a day, the power company will restore service to all buildings except for six, which will be heated by mobile boilers until the heat supply is fully restored.

As a result of the pipeline accident, the nearby buildings were damaged, including a hostel (no residents were present at the time of the accident) and an administrative building.

Earlier, UNN wrote that a hot water pipe burst in Kyiv near the Central Station at the intersection of Zhylianska and Petliura streets. At the scene of the incident, the ground was split, pieces of asphalt were scattered, cars were flooded and traffic was blocked.