Heating main break in Kyiv: part of the facade wall of a house collapsed

A part of the facade wall on Zhylianska Street in Kyiv collapsed due to a pipeline break, UNN reports, citing KIEV24.

"The utility company said that a 450 mm pipe had broken. There is an old house near the epicenter of the breakthrough. A part of the facade was damaged because of the hole. The upper arch of the entrance did not hold. The operational headquarters was urgently deciding what to do," the media reported.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kyiv, near the Central Station , a hot water pipe burst at the intersection of Zhylianska and Petliura streets. At the scene of the incident, the ground was split, pieces of asphalt were scattered, cars were flooded and traffic was blocked.