Prince William published a touching message to Kate on her 43rd birthday

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 31493 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142768 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124838 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132648 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132569 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168489 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110209 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104386 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 84737 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127459 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126040 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 81461 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 96093 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142768 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168489 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179241 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126040 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127459 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141997 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133722 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150987 views
Actual
Prince William published a touching message to Kate on her 43rd birthday

Prince William published a touching message to Kate on her 43rd birthday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 140931 views

Prince William has congratulated Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday by posting a touching message and a new photo. He recognized her strength of spirit over the past year as she battled cancer.

Today, January 9, Princess Kate Middleton of Wales celebrates her birthday. She is 43 years old. Prince William posted a very personal message to Kate on social media, as well as a beautiful new photo. UNN writes about it with reference to Mirror

William posted a message on social media in which he publicly praised the Princess of Wales as an "incredible wife and mother" and called the strength she has shown over the past year after being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy "remarkable." The message was accompanied by a new photo of Kate, which had not been previously published, taken in Windsor last summer, in which the princess looks smiling.

Image

In his post, William wrote: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you have shown over the past year is amazing. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you." Happy birthday, Katherine. We love you. W".

The royal family's official social media accounts also shared a wonderful picture of the princess shining in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Image

It is assumed that Kate will spend her birthday at home in Windsor after George, Charlotte and Louis have returned to school after the Christmas holidays. Former BBC royal correspondent Jenny Bond believes that today Kate will put her family first, as always, but will also prepare some surprises for her husband William and other royal relatives.

Image

Next week will mark one year since Katherine was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16, just seven days after her 42nd birthday.

After a major operation, she had spent almost two weeks in a London clinic and was recovering at home when she was told she had cancer and needed to start chemotherapy. The royal family is hoping for an improvement in 2025 after what William called a "brutal" and possibly "the hardest year" of his life, as his father, the king, was also diagnosed with the disease.

The princess's birthday today falls on the same day as the state funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter. However, William's uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, will travel to Washington to represent Charles, not the heir to the throne, as was often the case at the funerals of American leaders.

Kate Middleton attends royal event for the first time after chemotherapy10.11.24, 04:45 • 50001 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

UNN Lite
catherine-princess-of-walesCatherine, Princess of Wales
william-prince-of-walesWilliam, Prince of Wales
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
karl-iiiCharles III
londonLondon

