Prince William published a touching message to Kate on her 43rd birthday

Today, January 9, Princess Kate Middleton of Wales celebrates her birthday. She is 43 years old. Prince William posted a very personal message to Kate on social media, as well as a beautiful new photo. UNN writes about it with reference to Mirror.

William posted a message on social media in which he publicly praised the Princess of Wales as an "incredible wife and mother" and called the strength she has shown over the past year after being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy "remarkable." The message was accompanied by a new photo of Kate, which had not been previously published, taken in Windsor last summer, in which the princess looks smiling.

In his post, William wrote: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you have shown over the past year is amazing. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you." Happy birthday, Katherine. We love you. W".

The royal family's official social media accounts also shared a wonderful picture of the princess shining in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

It is assumed that Kate will spend her birthday at home in Windsor after George, Charlotte and Louis have returned to school after the Christmas holidays. Former BBC royal correspondent Jenny Bond believes that today Kate will put her family first, as always, but will also prepare some surprises for her husband William and other royal relatives.

Next week will mark one year since Katherine was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16, just seven days after her 42nd birthday.

After a major operation, she had spent almost two weeks in a London clinic and was recovering at home when she was told she had cancer and needed to start chemotherapy. The royal family is hoping for an improvement in 2025 after what William called a "brutal" and possibly "the hardest year" of his life, as his father, the king, was also diagnosed with the disease.

The princess's birthday today falls on the same day as the state funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter. However, William's uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, will travel to Washington to represent Charles, not the heir to the throne, as was often the case at the funerals of American leaders.

