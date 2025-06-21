Trump said US intelligence chief Gabbard is wrong on Iran's nuclear weapons potential: she responded

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM • 8928 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 38196 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 49684 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 86889 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 173772 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 156669 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 87391 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94659 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87688 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69797 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of timesJune 21, 03:34 AM • 23970 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)June 21, 04:26 AM • 25281 views
Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existenceJune 21, 05:27 AM • 17113 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 25416 views
Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan07:56 AM • 31872 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 38185 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 173766 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 156668 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 92044 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 141031 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay11:41 AM • 1522 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion07:34 AM • 12756 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 25563 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 28165 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 36566 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Trump said US intelligence chief Gabbard is wrong on Iran's nuclear weapons potential: she responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Donald Trump said the US Director of National Intelligence is wrong about assessing Iran's proximity to building nuclear weapons. Trump claims Iran could have nuclear weapons within weeks or months, while the intelligence director believes Iran is not building nuclear weapons.

Trump said US intelligence chief Gabbard is wrong on Iran's nuclear weapons potential: she responded

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the country's Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was "wrong" in her assessment that Iran was not close to developing nuclear weapons. The White House chief made the comment on his way to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

"She's wrong. My intelligence community is wrong," Trump said after being asked about Gabbard's assessment that Iran was not close to developing nuclear weapons.

Following Trump's comments, Gabbard took to social media to criticize the media for "deliberately" taking her March testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee "out of context."

"Dishonest media deliberately takes my testimony out of context and spreads fake news to create controversy," Gabbard said in a post on X, accompanied by a video clip of her March testimony before Congress.

"America has intelligence that Iran is at a stage where it could produce nuclear weapons within weeks or months if they choose to complete assembly. President Trump has made it clear that this cannot happen, and I agree," Gabbard said.

Intelligence briefings for Trump are planned to be done in the style of animation, because he "doesn't like to read"02.06.25, 04:03 • 4420 views

Trump's remarks were preceded by a reporter's question to the US president, who publicly opposed the Iraq war about 20 years ago, which distinguishes this situation with Iran, given that no weapons of mass destruction were found after the George W. Bush administration's invasion of Iraq.

"There were no weapons of mass destruction. I never thought there were. It was to some extent before nuclear weapons. You know, it was – there was a nuclear age, but nothing like today's. And it looks like I'm right about the materials they've already collected in Iran. That's a huge amount of materials. And I think that within a few weeks, or, of course, within a few months, Iran will be able to have nuclear weapons. We cannot allow that," Trump said.

In March, US Director of National Intelligence Gabbard said in an opening statement before the Senate Intelligence Committee that the intelligence community "continues to assess that Iran is not building nuclear weapons, and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized a nuclear weapons program, which he suspended in 2003."

Addition

The American intelligence believes that Iran has not made a final decision on developing nuclear weapons, but is close to it. Tehran could accelerate the process in case of an attack or the assassination of a leader.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Tulsi Gabbard
New Jersey
George W. Bush
Fox News
White House
United Nations
Iraq
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9