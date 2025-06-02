Intelligence briefings for Trump are planned to be done in the style of animation, because he "doesn't like to read"

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 28865 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 85256 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 121945 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 70426 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 154172 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 144484 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 119285 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 107661 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 107000 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126353 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0.6m/s
74%
751mm
Popular news

Did Trump know about Operation "Spiderweb" or not? Conflicting information voiced in US media

June 1, 04:19 PM • 6746 views

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on June 1: the enemy struck two districts

June 1, 04:39 PM • 5510 views

Drone attack: russia reports aviation equipment burning in five regions

June 1, 05:23 PM • 10514 views

Teenagers tortured a boy in Dnipropetrovsk region, filming the abuse: details

June 1, 05:53 PM • 11394 views

The President of Ukraine warned about the preparation of a massive attack by the Russian Federation and called not to ignore the alarms

08:13 PM • 5822 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 154172 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 227907 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 243860 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 250285 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 349049 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

Vasyl Malyuk

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 72683 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 144484 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 100196 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 132581 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 115289 views
Actual

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Fox News

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

B61 nuclear bomb

Intelligence briefings for Trump are planned to be done in the style of animation, because he "doesn't like to read"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The White House intelligence wants to transform Trump's briefings into a Fox News format with animation of explosions. This should help him better perceive information.

Intelligence briefings for Trump are planned to be done in the style of animation, because he "doesn't like to read"

The head of White House intelligence is considering turning US President Donald Trump's regular briefings into a Fox News-style broadcast with animated bomb explosions to make it easier for him to keep track of events. This was reported by NBC News citing its own sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has sought ideas from current and former intelligence officials to adapt the President's Daily Brief (PDB) to Trump's political interests and habits.

One of the ideas discussed was to transform the President's Daily Brief (PDB) into a format similar to Fox News broadcasts. Then Donald Trump, as a regular viewer of this channel, could view the report at any time convenient for him.

The problem with Trump is that he doesn't read... He's constantly on the air

 - said a person familiar with the discussions.

The PDB is now a digital document created daily for the president, key members of the government, and advisors. It contains text information, graphics, and images. The content and format of this classified document can influence presidential decision-making.

According to this concept, the US National Intelligence Office could hire a Fox News producer to create the program and one of the channel's presenters to present it.

In particular, the new PDB could include not only graphics and photographs, but also maps with animated images of bomb explosions, similar to video games, another source familiar with the discussions said. However, the content of the information will remain unchanged.

Sources say Gabbard believes such a pace reflects Trump's personal preferences in consuming information, as well as his distrust of intelligence, which dates back to his first term, when he accused intelligence agencies of spying on his 2016 campaign. At the same time, it is noted that the changes will only affect the form of presentation of the PDB, not the content.

In response to a request for comment, National Intelligence Director spokeswoman Olivia Coleman said such reports were "ridiculous, absurd and outright false" and said that "NBC is publishing another false story from anonymous sources."

According to the published schedule, Trump has been briefed only 14 times since his inauguration - on average, less than once a week. This is less than his predecessors. And he himself reviewed the briefings more often during his first term. An analysis of public schedules of presidents in the same time period (from inauguration to May of the first year of his term) shows: Joe Biden received 90 briefings; Trump - 55; Barack Obama - 63.

The Trump administration plans to create a Remigration Office to deport migrants30.05.25, 08:56 • 2618 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Tulsi Gabbard
Fox News
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9