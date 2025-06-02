Intelligence briefings for Trump are planned to be done in the style of animation, because he "doesn't like to read"

The head of White House intelligence is considering turning US President Donald Trump's regular briefings into a Fox News-style broadcast with animated bomb explosions to make it easier for him to keep track of events. This was reported by NBC News citing its own sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has sought ideas from current and former intelligence officials to adapt the President's Daily Brief (PDB) to Trump's political interests and habits.

One of the ideas discussed was to transform the President's Daily Brief (PDB) into a format similar to Fox News broadcasts. Then Donald Trump, as a regular viewer of this channel, could view the report at any time convenient for him.

The problem with Trump is that he doesn't read... He's constantly on the air - said a person familiar with the discussions.

The PDB is now a digital document created daily for the president, key members of the government, and advisors. It contains text information, graphics, and images. The content and format of this classified document can influence presidential decision-making.

According to this concept, the US National Intelligence Office could hire a Fox News producer to create the program and one of the channel's presenters to present it.

In particular, the new PDB could include not only graphics and photographs, but also maps with animated images of bomb explosions, similar to video games, another source familiar with the discussions said. However, the content of the information will remain unchanged.

Sources say Gabbard believes such a pace reflects Trump's personal preferences in consuming information, as well as his distrust of intelligence, which dates back to his first term, when he accused intelligence agencies of spying on his 2016 campaign. At the same time, it is noted that the changes will only affect the form of presentation of the PDB, not the content.

In response to a request for comment, National Intelligence Director spokeswoman Olivia Coleman said such reports were "ridiculous, absurd and outright false" and said that "NBC is publishing another false story from anonymous sources."

According to the published schedule, Trump has been briefed only 14 times since his inauguration - on average, less than once a week. This is less than his predecessors. And he himself reviewed the briefings more often during his first term. An analysis of public schedules of presidents in the same time period (from inauguration to May of the first year of his term) shows: Joe Biden received 90 briefings; Trump - 55; Barack Obama - 63.

