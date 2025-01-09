Who is to blame for the rise in drug prices: pharmacies or manufacturers? Opinions of Ukrainians (Video)

Drug prices continue to rise and many Ukrainians are wondering who is responsible for their formation. UNN journalists conducted a survey on the streets and learned that most people believe that manufacturers play a key role in this process.

Most respondents said that the base price of medicines is set by manufacturers, and they are the source of the increase in the cost of medicines.

“The manufacturer sets its own price, and then the pharmacy sets its own markup to stay afloat.

“Apparently, the manufacturer, everything is getting more expensive - electricity, resources, materials. That's why medicines are getting more expensive, of course.

“I believe that producers certainly influence the price.

“The manufacturer makes a good margin.

Ukrainians are convinced that manufacturers are the key players in price formation. Their costs and desire to make a profit affect the final cost of medicines.

Although pharmacies also add their costs to the price of a drug, respondents believe that their influence on the final cost is much less than that of manufacturers.

- "It depends on the manufacturer first, and then the pharmacy adds its own percentage.

- "Pharmacies set prices based on the cost of production, they will not sell at a loss.

- "The manufacturer sets the prices, and pharmacies only add on rent and salaries later.

The respondents point out that pharmacies operate in a market environment where their task is to ensure the operation of the enterprise, and they cannot influence the base price set by manufacturers.

Some survey respondents expressed the opinion that there is insufficient control over drug prices in Ukraine. Manufacturers are effectively free to set prices, which makes the final cost to consumers often too high.

Thus, the survey showed that pharmacies should not be blamed for the price increase. They only work with a given base, while the real reason for high prices lies in the policy of manufacturers who set the cost of drugs.

Add

Earlier, UNN journalists conducted a study of drug prices, which showedthat some drugs in Ukraine are indeed much cheaper than in the EU. For example, the well-known painkiller and antipyretic Nurofen in Ukraine can be purchased for between 189.10 and 345.51 UAH per 24-capsule package. In Europe, it costs at least 7.39 euros or 322.10 UAH for a package of 20 capsules.

It is worth noting that most European countries have strict pricing regulations that take into account not only the interests of patients but also pharmaceutical companies. In turn, this limits competition and choices, while in Ukraine the market remains more open and accessible to different manufacturers, allowing patients to look for the best price options. Therefore, it is important to analyze specific examples and remember that the cost of drugs depends on many factors that should be taken into account when comparing prices.