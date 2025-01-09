Who is to blame for the rise in drug prices: pharmacies or manufacturers? Opinions of Ukrainians (Video)

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39430 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144664 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125831 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133547 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133169 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110365 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104412 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90558 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128812 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127472 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88381 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100495 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144664 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169548 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190738 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179996 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127463 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128803 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142366 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134037 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151266 views
Actual
Who is to blame for the rise in drug prices: pharmacies or manufacturers? Opinions of Ukrainians (Video)

Who is to blame for the rise in drug prices: pharmacies or manufacturers? Opinions of Ukrainians (Video)

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110326 views

The majority of Ukrainians believe that manufacturers, not pharmacies, have the main influence on drug prices. Comparison of prices for some medicines shows that in Ukraine, medicines can be cheaper than in the EU.

Drug prices continue to rise and many Ukrainians are wondering who is responsible for their formation. UNN journalists conducted a survey on the streets and learned that most people believe that manufacturers play a key role in this process.

Most respondents said that the base price of medicines is set by manufacturers, and they are the source of the increase in the cost of medicines.

  • “The manufacturer sets its own price, and then the pharmacy sets its own markup to stay afloat.
    • “Apparently, the manufacturer, everything is getting more expensive - electricity, resources, materials. That's why medicines are getting more expensive, of course.
      • “I believe that producers certainly influence the price.
        • “The manufacturer makes a good margin.

          Ukrainians are convinced that manufacturers are the key players in price formation. Their costs and desire to make a profit affect the final cost of medicines.

          Although pharmacies also add their costs to the price of a drug, respondents believe that their influence on the final cost is much less than that of manufacturers.

          -         "It depends on the manufacturer first, and then the pharmacy adds its own percentage.

          -         "Pharmacies set prices based on the cost of production, they will not sell at a loss.

          -         "The manufacturer sets the prices, and pharmacies only add on rent and salaries later.

          The respondents point out that pharmacies operate in a market environment where their task is to ensure the operation of the enterprise, and they cannot influence the base price set by manufacturers.

          Some survey respondents expressed the opinion that there is insufficient control over drug prices in Ukraine. Manufacturers are effectively free to set prices, which makes the final cost to consumers often too high.

          Thus, the survey showed that pharmacies should not be blamed for the price increase. They only work with a given base, while the real reason for high prices lies in the policy of manufacturers who set the cost of drugs.

          Add

          Earlier, UNN journalists conducted a study of drug prices, which showedthat some drugs in Ukraine are indeed much cheaper than in the EU. For example, the well-known painkiller and antipyretic Nurofen in Ukraine can be purchased for between 189.10 and 345.51 UAH per 24-capsule package. In Europe, it costs at least 7.39 euros or 322.10 UAH for a package of 20 capsules.

          It is worth noting that most European countries have strict pricing regulations that take into account not only the interests of patients but also pharmaceutical companies. In turn, this limits competition and choices, while in Ukraine the market remains more open and accessible to different manufacturers, allowing patients to look for the best price options. Therefore, it is important to analyze specific examples and remember that the cost of drugs depends on many factors that should be taken into account when comparing prices.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          SocietyEconomyHealth
          european-unionEuropean Union
          ukraineUkraine

          Contact us about advertising