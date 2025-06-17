The Republican Party reacted sharply to Trump's statement about Russia's participation in the G8
Kyiv • UNN
Don Bacon criticized the idea of returning Russia to the G7 until it stops aggression in Ukraine. He stressed that Putin deserves ostracism for his crimes.
The group of world leaders "Big Seven" or G7 should remain in the G7 format, without returning Russia to the table of meetings of the world's leading countries until Moscow stops its aggression against Ukraine. This is how US President Donald Trump's party member, Congressman Don Bacon, reacted to the words about G8 and Russia, UNN reports.
Leave G7 (in the form - ed.) G7, not G8. Russia should not be part of this Forum until it stops invading Ukraine and withdraws troops from the territories it occupies. War criminal Putin deserves ostracism
Addition
Ostracism (from ancient Greek ὀστρακισμός - "court of shards") is a historical form of exile from the polis (city-state) in ancient Greece. This form was used to prevent the establishment of tyranny and protect democracy. In a figurative sense, ostracism is exile, persecution, or general rejection by society or a certain group.
Let us remind
US President Donald Trump said that expelling Russia from the G8 was a mistake, because otherwise there would be no war.