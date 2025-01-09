Zelensky arrived in Italy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Italy, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

As UNN previously reported, the President of Ukraine is to meet with Prime Minister George Maloney. Tomorrow, the President of Ukraine will also meet with Italian President Sergio Matarella.

Tomorrow, January 10, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at 10:00 a.m. (11:00 a.m. Kyiv time).

