In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the "Easter truce" will be effective from 18:00 on April 19 until 00:00 on April 21, provided it is mutually observed by the Ukrainian side, reports UNN.

According to the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces (Troops), Army General Valeriy Gerasimov, on the eve of the Orthodox Easter holiday, gave instructions to all commanders of groupings in the zone of the "special military operation" to cease fire and hostilities from 18:00 Moscow time on April 19 until 00:00 on April 21 - the statement says.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the ceasefire regime is introduced for humanitarian purposes and will be observed by the Russian troops provided it is mutually observed by the Ukrainian side.

Let us remind

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced an alleged "Easter truce," which envisages a halt to hostilities on the front line. According to him, it begins at 6:00 PM on Saturday until 12:00 AM (midnight) on Sunday.