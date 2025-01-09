Biden cancels visit to Italy to meet with Zelenskiy - media

U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his visit to Italy at the last minute, where he was to hold a series of meetings, including the final one with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The reason for the cancellation is the forest fires in the United States, Sky News reports, UNN.

"Joe Biden has canceled the last scheduled foreign trip of his presidency - hours before he was due to leave - due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The president was scheduled to travel to Rome and the Vatican hours after speaking at Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington this afternoon, but will now remain in Washington to monitor the response to the raging fires," the statement said.

It is noted that Biden was scheduled to have talks with the Pope, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, and a final personal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

The 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 after refusing further treatment. The Nobel laureate had been battling melanoma and spent his last days under hospice care at home.

The six-day state funeral of the 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter has begun in Georgia . The ceremony will end on January 9 in Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy, and all living former presidents are expected to attend.

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu .