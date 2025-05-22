Tusk commented on Trump's statement about Putin's position on the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he cannot confirm reports that Trump told European leaders that Putin does not want to end the war in Ukraine. The situation is complicated, there will be no peace.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he could not confirm reports that US President Donald Trump had allegedly told European leaders that Vladimir Putin was unwilling to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Onet, writes UNN.
Details
In particular, Tusk was asked about Trump's statements to European leaders that "Vladimir Putin is not ready to end the war in Ukraine."
I do not confirm such a message. But I confirm that the situation is difficult, because there is no trace of goodwill on the Russian side to stop the fire as soon as possible and start honest peace negotiations. Both President Trump and our European "four" have formulated a very clear condition: a ceasefire without any conditions, i.e. before the start of negotiations, so that people stop dying.
The Russians, on the other hand, have used their classic tactic: delaying and confusing various issues in order not to agree to a ceasefire and not to conduct serious peace negotiations. The situation is difficult, I would not say critical, but it has been difficult from the very beginning.
Recall
As the WSJ reported, US President Donald Trump privately stated in a telephone conversation to European leaders that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready to end the war.