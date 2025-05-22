Court keeps ex-brigadier of "Anna Kyivska" Riumshin in custody: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the preventive measure against Dmytro Riumshin. The defense asked to review the decision regarding the bail of UAH 30 million.
The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the preventive measure against the former commander of the 155th Brigade "Anna Kyivska," Dmytro Ryumshin. He will be held in custody until June 15, UNN reports, citing the telethon.
Details
At the same time, the suspect's defense counsel filed a motion demanding the removal of the prosecutors in this case. However, the court rejected this motion.
The defense also asked the court to review the previous decision regarding the preventive measure. It concerned detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 30 million hryvnias. The defense considers this an unreasonably high amount.
In addition, it became known that one of the military units is ready to accept Ryumshin for service. However, the prosecution stated that this is currently not possible.
Reference
Problems in the 155th Brigade, which was trained in France, became known in early 2025. At that time, the media began talking about mass cases of unauthorized abandonment of duty in the brigade, as well as the lack of adequate command and necessary weapons for the brigade.
In January 2025, the former commander of the brigade, Colonel Dmytro Ryumshin, was detained. He was given a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 90 million hryvnias. This decision was appealed in court.
Let us remind you
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill to extend the period for the voluntary return to service of servicemen who have deserted their units.