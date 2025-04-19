Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem
Kyiv • UNN
In Jerusalem, on April 19, the Holy Fire appeared in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Details
On the eve of Easter, millions of pilgrims around the world watch this sacred ceremony every year.
The descent of the fire took place around 14:35-14:36 Kyiv time.
