The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Compared to last year, some ingredients for the preparation of traditional Easter cake have increased in price. The biggest jump was shown by products such as eggs, butter and wheat flour. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

The State Statistics Service of Ukraine analyzed the changes in prices per year for the main ingredients for the preparation of traditional Easter cake (March 2025 to March 2024).

Products that have become cheaper:

· salt by 6.2%;

· dried fruits by 0.5%.

Products that have become more expensive:

· sunflower oil by 35.4%

· sugar by 7.2%;

· eggs by 44.7%;

· butter by 31.9%;

· milk by 19.5%;

· wheat flour by 32.5%;

· orange by 18.9%.

The Ukrainian Agribusiness Club reported in early April that the cost of a large Easter basket in 2025 will increase by 17%, i.e. to UAH 1,185.

