A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 10003 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24883 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44733 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50383 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89342 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83619 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138115 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52593 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125876 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81385 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 10003 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60818 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124478 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138115 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125876 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9350 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12295 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13514 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38254 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52369 views
The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24685 views

The State Statistics Service analyzed the prices of products for Easter cake. The most expensive were eggs (44.7%), butter (31.9%) and flour (32.5%), and only salt and dried fruits became cheaper.

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Compared to last year, some ingredients for the preparation of traditional Easter cake have increased in price. The biggest jump was shown by products such as eggs, butter and wheat flour. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Details

The State Statistics Service of Ukraine analyzed the changes in prices per year for the main ingredients for the preparation of traditional Easter cake (March 2025 to March 2024).

Products that have become cheaper:

·       salt by 6.2%;

·       dried fruits by 0.5%.

Products that have become more expensive:

·       sunflower oil by 35.4%

·       sugar by 7.2%;

·       eggs by 44.7%;

·       butter by 31.9%;

·       milk by 19.5%;

·       wheat flour by 32.5%;

·       orange by 18.9%.

How to make a delicious Easter cake: three recipes for every taste15.04.25, 09:00 • 97862 views

Supplement

The Ukrainian Agribusiness Club reported in early April that the cost of a large Easter basket in 2025 will increase by 17%, i.e. to UAH 1,185. 

Nutritionists explained how to get out of fasting without harm to health14.04.25, 12:52 • 198858 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
