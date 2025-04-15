How to make a delicious Easter cake: three recipes for every taste

It is hard to imagine Easter in Ukraine without a fragrant homemade Easter cake - the main attribute of the festive table. Today, the recipes of this traditional pastry combine ancient customs with new culinary approaches, allowing everyone to choose the best option for themselves. UNN has collected for you three options for making Easter cake - classic fluffy, old-fashioned Alexandria and Easter cake in a multicooker - according to recipes that chef Yevhen Klopotenko offers.

Fluffy and moist Easter cake

Ingredients (for 2 Easter cakes)

To prepare such an Easter cake you will need:

500 g wheat flour;

12 g dry yeast;

50 g sugar (for the dough);

80 g sugar (for raisins);

50 g soft butter (for the dough);

80 g melted butter (for raisins);

230 ml buttermilk or a mixture of ayran and milk 1:1;

7 yolks;

180 g raisins;

a pinch of salt;

50 g flour for kneading the dough.

Method of preparation

Step 1

In a large dry bowl, mix 500 g of flour and 12 g of dry yeast.

Step 2

Add 50 g of sugar, 50 g of soft butter, 230 ml of warm buttermilk (or a mixture of milk and ayran in a 1:1 ratio), 7 yolks to the bowl.

Step 3

Start kneading the dough first in a bowl, then transfer the mass to a work surface and knead it thoroughly by hand for 15 minutes, adding a little flour if necessary (but no more than 50 g). As a result, you should get a homogeneous, plastic dough that does not stick to your hands.

Step 4

In a separate bowl, mix 180 g of raisins (they can not be steamed, but simply washed and dried with a towel), 80 g of sugar and 80 g of melted butter.

Step 5

Mix the mixture of raisins with butter and sugar into the dough by hand (if you have a planetary mixer, it is better to use it). Return the dough to the bowl, cover with a towel or plastic wrap and leave to rise in a warm place for 40-50 minutes.

Nutritionists explained how to get out of fasting without harm to health

Step 6

After 40-50 minutes, the dough should double in size. Gently knead it with your hands and separate about 300 g from the entire mass, they will be needed to create a decor. Put the rest of the dough in molds, filling them no more than 1\3 of the volume and leave to rise in a warm place for another 40 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 165-170 degrees (heating mode "top-bottom"), and place a metal container with water on the bottom of the oven.

Step 7

When the dough rises in the mold, decorate it with braids, balls, flowers or crosses. If desired, at this stage, you can grease the Easter cakes with egg yolk, but this is not necessary.

Step 8

Bake the Easter cakes in an oven preheated to 165-170 degrees for 30-35 minutes on the lower level. Let the finished Easter cakes cool completely to room temperature, and only then, if desired, take them out of the mold.

Alexandrian Easter cake

Ingredients

For the dough;

300 ml baked milk;

300 g sugar;

3 eggs;

1 yolk;

150 g butter;

1 package of pressed yeast.

For the dough:

½ tsp turmeric;

10 g vanilla sugar;

zest of 1 orange;

3-5 pcs. cardamom seeds;

a pinch of salt;

860-900 g flour;

200 g raisins.

For decoration

honey;

pumpkin seeds;

sunflower seeds.

Method of preparation

Step 1

In a deep bowl, mix 300 ml of hot (45-50 degrees) baked milk and 300 g of sugar until dissolved. During this time, the milk will cool down a little.

Step 2

Separately mix 3 eggs and 1 yolk until smooth. Add to the milk along with 150 g of melted butter and 1 package of pressed yeast "Lviv yeast" (42 g). Make sure in advance that the temperature of the mixed liquid ingredients does not exceed 36-38 degrees. Leave the dough to rise in a warm place for 3 hours.

Step 3

Add ½ tsp of turmeric, 10 g of vanilla sugar, zest of 1 orange, 3-5 pcs. of ground cardamom seeds, a pinch of salt to the finished dough. Stir.

Step 4

Add 860-900 g of flour and knead the dough.

Step 5

Lay it out on the table and add 200 g of raisins. At this stage, it is important to knead the dough well for 10-15 minutes until it stops sticking to your hands. You can add a little more flour.

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Step 6

Transfer the finished dough to a bowl, cover with a towel and let it rest for another 30 minutes. Then divide the dough into a larger and a smaller part (we got two Easter cakes of 450 and 740 g). Place them in paper molds of the appropriate size - the Easter cakes should take up approximately ⅓ of the size of the mold. Let the Easter cakes rest in the molds for another 40-50 minutes.

Step 7

Bake the Easter cakes for 40 minutes at 180 degrees in a preheated oven on the top-bottom mode without convection. Grease the finished Easter cakes with honey and sprinkle with pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

Easter cake in a slow cooker

Ingredients

For Easter cake:

20 g pressed yeast;

200 ml milk;

2 eggs;

50 ml oil;

½ tsp salt;

10 g vanilla sugar;

100 g sugar;

500 g flour + 20 g for sprinkling;

100 g raisins.

For glaze:

1 protein;

1 tsp lemon juice;

250 g powdered sugar.

Step 1

In a large dry bowl, crumble 20 g of yeast, add 200 ml of warm milk and stir with a whisk until smooth.

Step 2

Add 2 eggs, 50 ml of vegetable oil, 100 g of sugar, ½ tsp of salt, 10 g of vanilla sugar to the dough and mix the mixture again with a whisk.

Step 3

Add 500 g of sifted flour to the liquid ingredients in a bowl and start kneading the dough with your hands right in the bowl. While kneading the dough, gradually add about 20 g of flour so that it stops sticking to your hands, and instead combines into a homogeneous plastic mass. Cover the bowl with the dough with plastic wrap and leave to rise for 1 hour in a warm place.

Step 4

Meanwhile, pour 100 g of raisins with boiling water and leave to soften for 20 minutes.

Step 5

When the dough rises in an hour, drain the water from the raisins, add them to the dough and mix the mass with your hands.

Step 6

Grease the multicooker bowl with 1 tbsp of vegetable oil if necessary. However, if the bowl has an undamaged non-stick coating, this step can be skipped. Place the ball of dough on the bottom of the bowl and leave to rise for another 30 minutes in a warm place.

Step 7

When the dough rises for the second time, put the bowl in the multicooker, close the lid and turn on the "baking" mode for 1 hour. All multicookers are different, so after an hour, carefully check the condition of the Easter cake. If you see that it is still pale and underbaked on top, leave the product to bake for another 20 minutes.

Eggless Desserts: 7 Delicious Recipes for Easter

Step 8

Leave the finished Easter cake to cool at room temperature. When it cools down, start making the glaze. To do this, in a separate dry bowl, mix the protein of 1 egg and 1 tsp of lemon juice. Start whisking with a mixer at high speed, the mass should turn white and increase in volume. Then add 250 g of sifted powdered sugar to the protein and continue whisking until the ingredients are completely combined.

Step 9

Now, using a silicone spatula or just a spoon, cover the top of the Easter cake with glaze and decorate the product to your liking.