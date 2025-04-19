In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones

Enemy drones have been detected in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv OVA.

Kyiv region! Movement of enemy UAVs recorded! Air defense forces are operating in the region - the message says.

The OVA urged not to photograph or film the work of Ukrainian defenders.

Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over - summarized the OVA.

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours