In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM • 2264 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 5786 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 4622 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 6994 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

11:37 AM • 11841 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67481 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84480 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84358 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 88622 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119733 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2m/s
24%
749 mm
Popular news

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 22419 views

Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

April 19, 07:54 AM • 8764 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 17535 views

Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

11:34 AM • 10354 views

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

01:35 PM • 5976 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 17590 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 22477 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67483 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 101445 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 156101 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Steve Witkoff

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Paris

London

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

03:04 PM • 5794 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 23496 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 25876 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 27359 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 61204 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1900 views

The movement of enemy drones has been detected over the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working. Residents are urged to remain in shelters and not record the work of the defenders.

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones

Enemy drones have been detected in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv OVA.

Kyiv region! Movement of enemy UAVs recorded! Air defense forces are operating in the region 

- the message says.

The OVA urged not to photograph or film the work of Ukrainian defenders.

Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over 

- summarized the OVA.

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours19.04.25, 17:01 • 6700 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,411.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,606.09