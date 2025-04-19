In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
The movement of enemy drones has been detected over the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working. Residents are urged to remain in shelters and not record the work of the defenders.
Enemy drones have been detected in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv OVA.
Kyiv region! Movement of enemy UAVs recorded! Air defense forces are operating in the region
The OVA urged not to photograph or film the work of Ukrainian defenders.
Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over
