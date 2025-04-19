$41.380.00
A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5640 views

Uman police opened criminal proceedings over the beating of a soldier in the village of Yatranivka. All participants of the event have been identified, the investigation is ongoing under the article on hooliganism.

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

Uman police have initiated criminal proceedings regarding the beating of a serviceman in the village of Yaturanivka, Uman district. Police have identified all participants of the incident, criminal proceedings have been initiated. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast, according to UNN.

During monitoring of social networks, a post was discovered stating that in the village of Yaturanivka, Uman district, local residents beat a serviceman. The information has been entered into the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal and Administrative Offenses 

- states the report.

The police reported that criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed with the use of an item specially adapted or previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Police have identified all participants of the incident. Under the procedural guidance of the Uman District Prosecutor's Office, measures are being taken to establish the full circumstances of the incident, based on which a legal assessment will be given to each involved person. The investigation is ongoing 

- the law enforcement officers added.

Recall

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained two teenagers who beat a serviceman in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the remaining attackers, and the issue of opening criminal proceedings under the article on hooliganism is being decided.

In Kyiv, four young men aged 15-17 were detained for beating a serviceman in Hydropark, and they are being prepared for a notice of suspicion.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv
