A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

Uman police have initiated criminal proceedings regarding the beating of a serviceman in the village of Yaturanivka, Uman district. Police have identified all participants of the incident, criminal proceedings have been initiated. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast, according to UNN.

During monitoring of social networks, a post was discovered stating that in the village of Yaturanivka, Uman district, local residents beat a serviceman. The information has been entered into the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal and Administrative Offenses - states the report.

The police reported that criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed with the use of an item specially adapted or previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Police have identified all participants of the incident. Under the procedural guidance of the Uman District Prosecutor's Office, measures are being taken to establish the full circumstances of the incident, based on which a legal assessment will be given to each involved person. The investigation is ongoing - the law enforcement officers added.

