'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the statement by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the "Easter truce," emphasizing that it is another attempt by Putin to play with people's lives, especially when an air raid alert is spreading across Ukraine, UNN reports.

Regarding Putin's latest attempt to play with people's lives – an air raid alert is currently spreading across the territory of Ukraine. At 5:15 PM, Russian attack drones were detected in our sky. Ukrainian air defense and aviation have already started working to protect. "Shaheds" in our sky – this is Putin's true attitude towards Easter and towards people's lives - Zelenskyy wrote.

He also said that he had listened to the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Our forces continued activity on the territory of the Kursk region today and are maintaining their positions. On the territory of the Belgorod region, our military advanced and increased our zone of control - Zelenskyy added.

Recall that

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which involves stopping hostilities at the front. According to him, it is to be in effect from 6 PM on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.