President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees imposing sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles, UNN reports with reference to decrees №246/2025 and №247/2025.

Details

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of April 18, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" (attached)", - the decrees say.

Sanctions have been imposed, including against 20 Kremlin propagandists, including:

Kyiv native Nikita Dzhigurda;

film director Yegor Konchalovsky;

circus artist Yuriy Kuklachev;

actor Oskar Kuchera;

Kherson native, ballet dancer Sergei Polunin;

ballet dancer Nikolai Tsiskaridze;

rapper Roman Chumakov (Zhigan).

In addition, sanctions have been imposed against 60 legal entities. In particular:

Russian joint-stock company "103 Arsenal";

Russian joint-stock company "Altai Khimprom";

Russian joint-stock company "Base No. 1 Khimreaktivov";

Chinese legal entity Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology Co. Ltd;

Chinese legal entity Rui Jin Machinery Co. Ltd;

Chinese legal entity Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd.

Zelenskyy also imposed sanctions against 39 Russians, including Vladimir Yakushev, the authorized representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Ural Federal District.

The term of application of sanctions is indefinite and for 10 years.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on April 17 new packages of sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles.