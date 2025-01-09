New Head of the State Tax Service should change approaches to working with business - European Business Association

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 21827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 140421 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123580 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131515 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131847 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167120 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109996 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160973 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104355 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113909 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New Head of the State Tax Service should change approaches to working with business - European Business Association

New Head of the State Tax Service should change approaches to working with business - European Business Association

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129394 views

The new head of the State Tax Service should change approaches to working with business, according to the European Business Association.

The European Business Association expressed hope that the new head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko will initiate qualitative changes in the relationship between business and the tax system. EBA Executive Director Anna Derevyanko in an exclusive commentary to UNN emphasized the importance of cooperation that will ensure the development of the country's economy.

Among the expectations from the work of the new head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, I would like to note the need to create a fair partnership between business and the controlling body

- Derevyanko said.

She noted that an important step is to review performance indicators at all levels of the tax system. In particular, she drew attention to the inadmissibility of such practices as massive information requests, blocking of tax invoices and negligent consideration of explanations provided by taxpayers.

"It is unacceptable to continue the practice of bombarding businesses with information requests that require a huge number of documents for documentary verification, as well as blocking tax invoices and negligent consideration of companies' explanations," emphasized the EBA Executive Director.

According to Derevyanko, the actions of the tax service should not hinder the functioning of the economy by blocking honest business. She noted that the successful operation of business directly affects the country's budget, which is used to protect the state and finance important social programs.

"I would like to remind you that we have common interests: successful and fair business operations, competent government agencies, and logical and clear rules and their impartial application. The culture of communication between tax authorities and business should be based on the principles of competence, fairness and goodwill," summarized the EBA Executive Director.

Recall

Ruslan Kravchenko, the newly appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, held a meeting with the heads of regional tax offices to outline new priorities for the service. The main task will be to stop unjustified blocking of invoices and support responsible business.

Add

Blocking of tax invoices is one of the main problems that Ukrainian entrepreneurs complain about in the field of tax administration. In general, according to the Business Ombudsman Council's statistics, in the third quarter of 2023, 57% of complaints from business representatives concerned tax issues. As noted by Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk, the problem for businesses is not even the level of taxes, but the style of administration. He also added that the tax and customs authorities lose 90-94% of their cases in courts, either in the first instance or on appeal to the Supreme Court.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

