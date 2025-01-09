Kherson region under daily shelling: 7 people killed, 55 wounded

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 15527 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138830 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122711 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130720 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131285 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166158 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109822 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160212 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73730 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124614 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123079 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68547 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83051 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188181 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177506 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123079 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124614 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141078 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132871 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150251 views
Kherson region under daily shelling: 7 people killed, 55 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43808 views

Over the past day, Russians shelled 40 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have carried out 650 UAV strikes in the region.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 40 settlements in the Kherson region. The attacks damaged high-rise buildings, private houses, agricultural machinery and cars. The head of the Kherson RMA said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Three people were killed over the day: a man in Dnipianske and two local residents in Beryslav, aged 40 and 27. According to Prokudin, the enemy attacked Beryslav, Dnipianske and Kherson with drones and artillery throughout the day. As a result, nine people were injured.

Morning attacks and new casualties

Today the shelling continues. At 8:30 a.m., the Russians shelled the village of Neslumne in the Bilozerska community. The head of the RMA said that a woman was killed, who was fatally wounded while on the street.

Russian drones also attacked Beryslav, where two women and one man sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The victims are under medical supervision.

At 11:00, Russian aircraft struck the center of Kherson. Four guided aerial bombs hit the city. Six people were injured - two women and four men.

One of the victims was treated on the spot, the others are in hospitals.

SummaryResults

Since August of last year, in 5 months of 2024, almost 12 thousand UAV strikes have been carried out, killing 54 people and injuring 609 others, including 8 children. This year, in these days alone, the occupiers have attacked 650 times with UAVs. As of now, seven people have been killed and 55 wounded as a result of these attacks

 - ,” Prokudin said.

Reaction of the authorities

The head of the Kherson RMA said that the military, together with civilians, is strengthening the electronic warfare (EW) system. In 2024, the Defense Forces received more than 400 electronic warfare systems. However, the number of attacks is increasing, and Russian terrorists are trying to hit all settlements along the Dnipro River.

The situation with transportation

Due to hostile shelling, public transportation between Kherson and the settlements of Dnipianske, Molodizhne and Inzhenerne has been suspended. It will resume only after the security situation stabilizes, but the date cannot be announced yet.

Recall

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Kherson with three guided bombs, hitting a private house, a business, and a kindergarten. 

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising