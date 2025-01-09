Kherson region under daily shelling: 7 people killed, 55 wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 40 settlements in the Kherson region. The attacks damaged high-rise buildings, private houses, agricultural machinery and cars. The head of the Kherson RMA said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Three people were killed over the day: a man in Dnipianske and two local residents in Beryslav, aged 40 and 27. According to Prokudin, the enemy attacked Beryslav, Dnipianske and Kherson with drones and artillery throughout the day. As a result, nine people were injured.

Morning attacks and new casualties

Today the shelling continues. At 8:30 a.m., the Russians shelled the village of Neslumne in the Bilozerska community. The head of the RMA said that a woman was killed, who was fatally wounded while on the street.

Russian drones also attacked Beryslav, where two women and one man sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The victims are under medical supervision.

At 11:00, Russian aircraft struck the center of Kherson. Four guided aerial bombs hit the city. Six people were injured - two women and four men.

One of the victims was treated on the spot, the others are in hospitals.

Since August of last year, in 5 months of 2024, almost 12 thousand UAV strikes have been carried out, killing 54 people and injuring 609 others, including 8 children. This year, in these days alone, the occupiers have attacked 650 times with UAVs. As of now, seven people have been killed and 55 wounded as a result of these attacks - ,” Prokudin said.

Reaction of the authorities

The head of the Kherson RMA said that the military, together with civilians, is strengthening the electronic warfare (EW) system. In 2024, the Defense Forces received more than 400 electronic warfare systems. However, the number of attacks is increasing, and Russian terrorists are trying to hit all settlements along the Dnipro River.

The situation with transportation

Due to hostile shelling, public transportation between Kherson and the settlements of Dnipianske, Molodizhne and Inzhenerne has been suspended. It will resume only after the security situation stabilizes, but the date cannot be announced yet.

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Kherson with three guided bombs, hitting a private house, a business, and a kindergarten.