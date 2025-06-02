Rubio and Lavrov's conversation took place at the request of the Russian Federation - US State Department

The US Department of State reported that the phone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the evening of June 1 took place at the request of Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement by US Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at Russia's request. - the statement reads.

"Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump's call for continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace," said Tammy Bruce.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, June 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine. It is noted that Rubio expressed his condolences to Lavrov in connection with the victims of the explosions of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The conversation also touched upon "plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on June 2."

On Sunday, June 1, at 20:25 (Kyiv time), Russian media in Telegram reported that a plane with a Russian delegation had landed in Istanbul, publishing a corresponding video.

According to Russian media, a meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia will take place on June 2 at 13:00 in the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on June 2. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Office of the President and the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian delegation will present at the negotiations in Istanbul a roadmap for peace, which includes a 30-day ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners and a meeting between Zelenskyi and Putin. Ukraine's conditions include no restrictions on military power and reparations.

Russia still has not submitted the promised "memorandum" on negotiations to any of the parties, while carrying out massive air attacks on Ukraine. Sybiha emphasized the lack of real steps towards peace on the part of the Russian Federation.

