Zelenskyy revealed what Ukraine will offer to the Russian Federation at the negotiations in Istanbul

On Monday, June 2, Ukraine will propose a ceasefire at negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul. It is about a complete and unconditional truce. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from 01.06.2025.

Details

The President of Ukraine announced that he had a long meeting with the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, the heads of intelligence and the military.

We discussed what exactly we expect from the meeting in Istanbul on Monday. We propose and continue to propose a complete, unconditional ceasefire and all worthy and rational steps that can give a lasting and reliable peace. The Ukrainian proposal that we gave to the Russians is logical and realistic - said the Head of State.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian Federation did not hand over its "memorandum" to any party - neither Ukraine, nor Turkey, nor the USA.

"The Russians have not handed over their "memorandum" to anyone - we do not have it, the Turkish side does not have it, and the American side does not have the Russian document either. Despite this, we will try to achieve at least some progress on the path to peace," the President of Ukraine noted.

Recall

According to Russian media, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and Russia will take place on June 2 at 13:00 in the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on June 2. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Office of the President and the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian delegation will present a roadmap for peace at the talks in Istanbul, which includes a 30-day ceasefire, prisoner exchange and a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. Ukraine's conditions include no restrictions on military power and reparations.

Russia has still not submitted the promised "memorandum" on negotiations to any of the parties, while carrying out massive air attacks on Ukraine. Sybiha emphasized the lack of real steps towards peace on the part of the Russian Federation.

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine