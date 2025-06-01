The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations with Ukraine

The Russian delegation has already arrived in the Turkish capital Istanbul, where a new round of negotiations is to begin tomorrow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

On Sunday, June 01 at 20:25 (Kyiv time), Russian media in Telegram reported that a plane with a Russian delegation had landed in Istanbul, publishing a corresponding video.

"The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul to participate in negotiations with Ukraine," the statement said.

Let us remind you

According to Russian media, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and Russia will take place on June 2 at 13:00 in the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul.

Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on June 2. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Office of the President and the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian delegation will present a roadmap for peace at the talks in Istanbul, which includes a 30-day ceasefire, prisoner exchange and a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. Ukraine's conditions include no restrictions on military power and reparations.

Russia still has not submitted the promised "memorandum" on negotiations to any of the parties, while carrying out massive air attacks on Ukraine. Sybiha emphasized the lack of real steps towards peace on the part of the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy named Ukraine's key conditions before negotiations in Istanbul