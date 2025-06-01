Zelenskyy named Ukraine's key conditions before negotiations in Istanbul

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the main demands of the Ukrainian side before the upcoming meeting in Istanbul, which is scheduled for Monday. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram of the Head of State.

Details

According to the information, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leadership of the security agencies, in particular, he heard reports from the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the General Staff, intelligence services and the SBU.

Determined tasks for the near future. He also defined positions before the meeting in Istanbul on Monday. First – a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Second – the release of prisoners. Third – the return of abducted children. And, in order to establish a reliable and lasting peace and guarantee security, – to prepare a meeting at the highest level - the statement reads.

The President also emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations on Monday will be headed by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

Let us remind you

On Monday, June 2, 2025, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul. Ukraine is waiting for a "memorandum" from the Russian Federation with a vision of a ceasefire for discussion.